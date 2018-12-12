STATS PACK: Slay a consistent threat at cornerback

Darius Slay has been a model of consistency at the cornerback position since becoming a full-time starter his second season in the league in 2014.

Since entering the NFL in 2013, no player has defended more passes than Slay. He's recorded 86 of them over that span, which is more than Robert Alford (82) and Brent Grimes (81) over that period. Slay recorded three in Detroit's 17-3 win over Arizona Sunday, a game in which he also recorded a pick-six. No player has recorded more games with at least three passes defended (11) since 2013 than Slay.

He has at least two interceptions in five straight seasons. That might not seem like a lot, but he's the first Lions cornerback to do it since Bruce McNorton from 1983-87.

Slay's 11 interceptions over the past two seasons are tied for the most by a cornerback. He's currently sixth in franchise history with 17 interceptions, passing Ray Crockett on Sunday. Slay's performance vs. the Cardinals also earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Since the start of the 2014 season, Slay's received a positive grade from Pro Football Focus in every season. Three times over that stretch he finished the season among the top 15 players at the position (2015-17) and twice in the top eight (2015 & 2017).

At age 27, Slay is in his prime and under contract through 2020, which has to be a good feeling for the Lions knowing they have one of the consistently top cornerbacks in the league playing for them for the foreseeable future.