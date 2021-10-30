Spielman reflects on his football journey ahead of Pride of the Lions induction

"I was just thinking about that actually, because it kind of reminds me of where our team is now," he said. "At least from that perspective, we were bringing in new guys. After that, we knew the direction we were going to go in.

"We were able to become genuine contenders rather quickly. I think that's possible here. We had a good, solid core group. We have a great core of guys here.

"If we just keep adding to the core, that's what's going to happen."

There is a vast difference between being part of the show – a player or coach – and being part of the support staff.

Spielman has no problem accepting that, mostly because he has fulfilled his commitments and desires as a player. He heard the cheers, and he was good at what he did.

"What I said at the press conference is kind of working out that way," he said, referring to the press conference announcing his hiring.

"I've already climbed the mountain I needed to climb as an individual -- to be an NFL player and leave the game without any regrets – I wish I'd done this, I wish I'd done that – except falling short of bringing a Super Bowl to whatever team I played on.

"Now I get to enjoy that same experience, but helping other people get the experience and climb their mountain. I just want to help people do their very best.

"I don't think I'm suited for one role. I don't think I'm built for that in my second football life. I think I'm built for helping everybody, and I've been trained for that through my experiences over the years."