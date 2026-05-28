Rookie defensive linemen looking to show versatility 

"I've only been playing defensive line for three years," Gill-Howard recently said on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast. "I still have a lot to learn and I feel like I've still come a long way. I just don't believe in having a ceiling."

In Gill-Howard, Holmes said the film study showed a player with unyielding effort who won playing mostly inside in college because of his quickness, toughness and athleticism.

"We saw a relentless football player that can win inside," Holmes said of Gill-Howard after selecting him on Day 3. "He'll grind it in there and do the dirty stuff at the point of attack because he has leverage."

West was a rotational player mostly on the edge at Tennessee and saw his playing time increase every year. As a senior last season, West averaged just under 25 defensive snaps per game and notched 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Primarily an edge rusher in Knoxville, West has the type of frame (6-1, 278) that could also lend itself to some inside snaps as a penetrating three-technique on passing downs.