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Campbell's No. 1 priority in extension process was remaining a Lion

May 27, 2026 at 05:07 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Jack Campbell still remembers a lot of the talk surrounding his selection by the Detroit Lions as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An off-ball linebacker selected that high drew its fair share of criticism at the time. So did the selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs in that same draft with pick No. 12.

Campbell remembers someone from his hometown in Cedar Falls, Iowa mailing him a letter after the draft that included a CBS article giving the Lions an F grade for his selection. He still has the letter today.

"This is probably the worst pick in NFL history," Campbell remembered of what the article said about his selection. "All that stuff, it wasn't about proving them wrong but for me, it was about proving people who believed in me right."

Campbell has certainly done that as he spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since signing a four-year extension that makes him one of the highest paid off-ball linebackers in the NFL and keeps him in Detroit through at least the 2030 season.

"It's funny how things work," Campbell said. "I don't get into all that stuff outside. People can think what they want to think at the end of the day. I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as a player. I know the organization believes in me wholeheartedly. They saw something in me. Now it's up to me to choose what I want to do."

What Campbell did was put his head down and go to work. He has since developed into one of the best MIKE linebackers in football and a core foundational piece on Detroit's defense. He's coming off an All-Pro season in which he finished second in the NFL in tackles with 176. His 5.0 sacks trailed only Minnesota's Eric Wilson among off-ball linebackers.

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He was the only NFL player to produce at least 165 tackles, 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, the first player in franchise history and only the third player in NFL history to accumulate those totals in a single season, joining Broderick Thomas (1991) and Jessie Tuggle (1990).

Campbell said Wednesday it was never about the money for him, though he admitted it is life-changing and he can do a lot of good for a lot of people. For Campbell, it was always about staying in Detroit - a place he and his wife Ashley have grown to love and call home.

"For me, and I told Brad (Holmes) this, the No. 1 thing for me in this whole process is to remain a Lion because I want to be a part of this and want to be a part of this organization," Campbell said. "Me and my wife absolutely love it here. The people have been so nice to us. It's just been like home."

Holmes and the Lions have put a lot of resources into improving last year's 18th ranked defense with Campbell as the centerpiece.

"This is Jack Campbell's defense, and I don't hesitate when I say that," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this offseason. "This is Jack Campbell's defense and everyone in that locker room knows it. Point blank period. It all goes through Jack."

Campbell likes the defensive players Detroit has brought in this offseason and believes it's a group of likeminded people hungry to get back to winning.

"It's nice to have it be my defense but from my perspective, I don't think your defense can be elite if you put it all on one guy," Campbell said. "All 11 guys have to think they have a part of it.

"In my opinion, and this is just how I think, if you don't think that it's your defense, each 11 out there, and you take responsibility and you have pride in what you're doing, I feel like you won't be elite."

Detroit started the third phase of the offseason training program Wednesday with the first OTA practice and Campbell said his focus is making connections with everyone on that side of the ball so they know their role and how they fit and he can learn how he can help them maximize their ability.

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