Campbell's No. 1 priority in extension process was remaining a Lion

He was the only NFL player to produce at least 165 tackles, 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, the first player in franchise history and only the third player in NFL history to accumulate those totals in a single season, joining Broderick Thomas (1991) and Jessie Tuggle (1990).

Campbell said Wednesday it was never about the money for him, though he admitted it is life-changing and he can do a lot of good for a lot of people. For Campbell, it was always about staying in Detroit - a place he and his wife Ashley have grown to love and call home.

"For me, and I told Brad (Holmes) this, the No. 1 thing for me in this whole process is to remain a Lion because I want to be a part of this and want to be a part of this organization," Campbell said. "Me and my wife absolutely love it here. The people have been so nice to us. It's just been like home."

Holmes and the Lions have put a lot of resources into improving last year's 18th ranked defense with Campbell as the centerpiece.