Ragnow taking snaps at center to start OTAs

"Honestly, this time of year is perfect to kind of move guys around," he said. "Graham had a chance to play center and guard in this league before. Frank had a chance to play guard, obviously.

"It's important for guys in our system – I think you've heard it once or twice before – to have position flexibility. Being able to play a bunch of different positions and all that is important.

"It's good for all those guys to kind of move around inside and figure out down the road where we're playing guys."

Regardless of what position he plays, having a year of pro experience is invaluable for Ragnow. That includes relations with people like former teammate T.J. Lang, who retired after last year and visited the team during Monday's OTA.

"The more you play at any level, the more you do anything, the game slows down," Ragnow said. "I definitely noticed these two OTAs, it slowed down. Your rookie year is quite a whirlwind. You never really catch your breath.