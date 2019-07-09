O'HARA: Where the 2019 Lions stack up compared to teams past

2019

Identity: Major change, building.

Quinn brought it to the front office in 2016, and Patricia has continued the overhaul as head coach.

The 2019 team has three new coordinators from the ones in place in 2017: Paul Pasqualoni on defense, Darrell Bevell on offense and John Bonamego on special teams. Pasqualoni was hired in 2018. Bevell and Bonamego were hired this year.

Those changes, and the roster turnover, reflect Patricia's hands-on coaching style with every facet of the team and every player, and his philosophy to field a tough team that can control the game with a minimum of mistakes.

Bottom line: Like the three playoff teams of 2011, 2014 and 2016, the 2019 Lions are following a season with a losing record.

Here are some similarities and differences, and how that can project to the 2019 season:

Offense: Stafford is a proven veteran and suddenly one of the team elders at the age of 31. His toughness and willingness to play through injuries has earned the respect of teammates, as has his golden arm.

He's also accustomed to working with a new coordinator. Bevell is No. 4 in seven years, following Scott Linehan, Lombardi and Cooter.

It's a different attack than what Stafford has run before. If there are any comparisons, the 2014 offense Lombardi tried to implement comes closest in terms of trying to control the game. The big difference is that Lombardi was a rookie coordinator. Bevell is an experienced coordinator, calling plays for the Vikings for five seasons (2006-10) and the Seahawks for seven (2011-17).

It's been stocked with a new cast of tight ends, changes up front to the interior offensive line. The presence of Kerryon Johnson can give Stafford the running threat the offense has lacked throughout his career.

Defense: It doesn't have the firepower of the second-ranked 2014 unit, but with offseason additions and development throughout the second half of last year, the Lions have something the playoff teams of 2011 and 2016 lacked – a defense they can win with.

Intangibles: The three playoff teams all had winning streaks – five straight in 2011, two four-game streaks in 2014, five games and eight out of nine in 2019. The 2018 team's best streak was two games.

The Lions got off to a bad start in Patricia's first season and never really recovered. It was a dramatic change in coaching style from what players were used to under Caldwell, but the shock of change should be over.