O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

But one play doesn't make a game, and it certainly did not make Sunday's. What we also learned – again – was that there was a lot more football left to be played. The Lions had scored their two touchdowns in the first 4:37 of the game.

There was almost a full game left – more than 55 minutes.

That was plenty of time for the Saints to make a comeback, and they did not waste any time making one. They scored on their next possession – and the next four after that to take a 35-14 lead before the Lions' offense came out of its trance.

The Lions scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to account for the final six-point margin of defeat.

Brees' performance was pedestrian by the lofty standards that have made him the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

It wasn't dominating. It was efficient and resourceful. With star wide receiver Michael Thomas out for the third straight game, Brees used the resources at his disposal. That was a running game that piled up 164 yards and three TDs on 42 carries, and receivers who stepped up their game to fill the void. One of them who did that was Tre'Quan Smith, who had four receptions, two of them for touchdowns.

The final stats for Brees – 19 completions in 25 attempts for 246 yards and the two TDs – won't rank high on his all-time list of big games.