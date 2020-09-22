O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

In the opener against the Bears, the Lions got into the red zone on two of their first four possessions. They stalled out there and settled for field goals, not touchdowns. The offense eventually came to life on three straight possessions, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal in a span from the last possession of the first half through the first two of the second.

However, the defense crumbled late in the game, giving up three TD passes in the fourth quarter.

It was the opposite on Sunday. The Lions scored touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a 14-3 lead. They couldn't have started faster.

However, the defense gave up another lead – 11 points this time, after a 21-point lead against the Bears. The Packers scored 31 straight points to put the game out of reach.

Bottom line: The fast start – two TDs – didn't win the game against the Packers. The slow start – two field goals instead of TDs – didn't lose it to the Bears.

It's total performance for 60 minutes that wins and loses games.

Aaron Rodgers: There were signs of a slight decline in performance in 2019, and in his 16th season – and 13th as the Packers' starter – there was speculation that at the age of 37 there would be a further decline in 2020.

There has been no sign of that in the first two games. He threw four TD passes in the opening-game win over the Vikings and two more in Sunday's win over the Lions.

It's been a good start for Rodgers. Two games. Two wins. Six TDs.