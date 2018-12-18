O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

We start with Andy Jones:

He spent most of last season on the Lions' practice squad and was on the physically unable to perform list for the start of this season. Jones has played six games, mostly on special teams, since being moved to the active roster because of attrition at wide receiver.

Jones started Sunday and played a career-high 45 snaps at wide receiver. He had one catch, for a four-yard touchdown that gave the Lions a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.

It was a big moment for Jones. He entered the NFL in 2016 with Dallas as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville. He played one game for Houston last season and two for the Lions.

In six games this year he has four catches for 18 yards. He kept the ball from Sunday's touchdown as a souvenir.

"Just a great experience," Jones said of the TD catch. "We were able to get them in man coverage."

Jones downplayed the path he has taken to the NFL.

"I'm very thankful," he said. "We all have a background. We all came from somewhere. That (the TD) was a special moment for me."

He didn't get a break after the touchdown. He was on the kickoff coverage team and tackled Bills return man Isaiah McKenzie at the 13-yard line.