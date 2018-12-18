O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

No matter the outcome, there can be something good, something memorable, in every game.
Andy Jones was an example of that in the Detroit Lions' loss to the Buffalo Bills in what has been an expanded role for him playing wide receiver and special teams late in the season.
Jones caught the first touchdown pass of his career. What we learned is that after the celebration – which didn't last long – Jones went right back to work and did his job on special teams.
Among the other things we learned is that long snapper Don Muhlbach is revered by his teammates – which is no surprise; Quandre Diggs can step in on short notice and excel at positions other than his primary job as a starting safety – which isn't a surprise, either; rookie Tyrell Crosby is paying early dividends despite not really being in the Lions' draft plans last April, and where they are in the standings had no impact on the outcome of the Lions' four games against AFC East teams.
We start with Andy Jones:
He spent most of last season on the Lions' practice squad and was on the physically unable to perform list for the start of this season. Jones has played six games, mostly on special teams, since being moved to the active roster because of attrition at wide receiver.
Jones started Sunday and played a career-high 45 snaps at wide receiver. He had one catch, for a four-yard touchdown that gave the Lions a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.
It was a big moment for Jones. He entered the NFL in 2016 with Dallas as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville. He played one game for Houston last season and two for the Lions.
In six games this year he has four catches for 18 yards. He kept the ball from Sunday's touchdown as a souvenir.
"Just a great experience," Jones said of the TD catch. "We were able to get them in man coverage."
Jones downplayed the path he has taken to the NFL.
"I'm very thankful," he said. "We all have a background. We all came from somewhere. That (the TD) was a special moment for me."
He didn't get a break after the touchdown. He was on the kickoff coverage team and tackled Bills return man Isaiah McKenzie at the 13-yard line.
"I just ran down and did my job," Jones said. "That's the mindset."
Muhl's team: Don Muhlbach was hard on himself for a low snap that kept the Lions from converting an extra-point kick after Jones' TD catch. The missed point proved to be the margin of victory.
Kicker Matt Prater, who missed a potential go-ahead field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter, and punter and holder Sam Martin supported Muhlbach after Sunday's game.
"Muhl's is one of the best ever to do it," Prater said. "We all work together. He and Sam are great at what they do. Anytime there's a screw up, it's always on me."
Diggs' versatility: It wound up not counting because of a penalty, but a fourth-quarter punt return by Quandre Diggs showed again his versatility and overall feel for the game.
Diggs was used to return a punt early in the fourth quarter, something he had done only twice previously this season. Diggs fielded the punt at the 28. He broke tackles until he was finally brought down at the Bills' 49-yard line for a 23-yard return.
The Lions would have had good field position to extend their lead, but the return was called back and spotted at the 18 because of a holding penalty
It was a 33-yard loss in field position.
Rookie review: Tyrell Crosby made his first start on the offensive line at right tackle in place of Rick Wagner and was part of a unit that didn't give up a sack or take a penalty.
Wagner went out of last week's win at Arizona with a concussion. Crosby played 35 snaps against Arizona and all 57 against Buffalo.
Crosby's performance validated why he was drafted in the fifth round, even though the Lions were not looking to add an offensive lineman at that point. GM Bob Quinn said after the draft that the Lions had such a high rating on Crosby that he was too good to pass up as a high-value prospect.
East meets least: The Lions' performance against teams in the AFC East proves that it doesn't matter where teams are in the standings on game day.
They've beaten the first-place Patriots at home and the second-place Dolphins on the road.
They lost to the last-place Jets at home and to the third-place Bills on the road.