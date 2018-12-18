O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Dec 18, 2018 at 10:22 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

No matter the outcome, there can be something good, something memorable, in every game.

Andy Jones was an example of that in the Detroit Lions' loss to the Buffalo Bills in what has been an expanded role for him playing wide receiver and special teams late in the season.

Jones caught the first touchdown pass of his career. What we learned is that after the celebration – which didn't last long – Jones went right back to work and did his job on special teams.

Among the other things we learned is that long snapper Don Muhlbach is revered by his teammates – which is no surprise; Quandre Diggs can step in on short notice and excel at positions other than his primary job as a starting safety – which isn't a surprise, either; rookie Tyrell Crosby is paying early dividends despite not really being in the Lions' draft plans last April, and where they are in the standings had no impact on the outcome of the Lions' four games against AFC East teams.

We start with Andy Jones:

He spent most of last season on the Lions' practice squad and was on the physically unable to perform list for the start of this season. Jones has played six games, mostly on special teams, since being moved to the active roster because of attrition at wide receiver.

Jones started Sunday and played a career-high 45 snaps at wide receiver. He had one catch, for a four-yard touchdown that gave the Lions a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.

It was a big moment for Jones. He entered the NFL in 2016 with Dallas as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville. He played one game for Houston last season and two for the Lions.

In six games this year he has four catches for 18 yards. He kept the ball from Sunday's touchdown as a souvenir.

"Just a great experience," Jones said of the TD catch. "We were able to get them in man coverage."

Jones downplayed the path he has taken to the NFL.

"I'm very thankful," he said. "We all have a background. We all came from somewhere. That (the TD) was a special moment for me."

He didn't get a break after the touchdown. He was on the kickoff coverage team and tackled Bills return man Isaiah McKenzie at the 13-yard line.

"I just ran down and did my job," Jones said. "That's the mindset."

Muhl's team: Don Muhlbach was hard on himself for a low snap that kept the Lions from converting an extra-point kick after Jones' TD catch. The missed point proved to be the margin of victory.

Kicker Matt Prater, who missed a potential go-ahead field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter, and punter and holder Sam Martin supported Muhlbach after Sunday's game.

"Muhl's is one of the best ever to do it," Prater said. "We all work together. He and Sam are great at what they do. Anytime there's a screw up, it's always on me."

Diggs' versatility: It wound up not counting because of a penalty, but a fourth-quarter punt return by Quandre Diggs showed again his versatility and overall feel for the game.

Diggs was used to return a punt early in the fourth quarter, something he had done only twice previously this season. Diggs fielded the punt at the 28. He broke tackles until he was finally brought down at the Bills' 49-yard line for a 23-yard return.

The Lions would have had good field position to extend their lead, but the return was called back and spotted at the 18 because of a holding penalty

It was a 33-yard loss in field position.

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills: Game Photos

View in-game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 15 game against the Buffalo BIlls.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Ron "Crackman" Crachiola during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 99

Ron "Crackman" Crachiola during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Ron "Crackman" Crachiola with Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 99

Ron "Crackman" Crachiola with Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 99

Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) makes a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Seth Balogh/Seth Balogh
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Seth Balogh/Seth Balogh
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 99

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 99

Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 99

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Michael Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 99

Detroit Lions cornerback Michael Ford (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 99

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 99

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 99

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 99

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 99

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34), Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates (53) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34), Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates (53) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 99

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 99

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson (82) blocks during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 99

Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson (82) blocks during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 99

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offense and Buffalo Bills defense huddle during a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 99

Detroit Lions offense and Buffalo Bills defense huddle during a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) catches his first career touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) catches his first career touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) celebrates his first career touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) celebrates his first career touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) celebrates his first career touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) celebrates his first career touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) celebrates his first career touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) celebrates his first career touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 99

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 99

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 99

Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 99

Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 99

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 99

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 99

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) and Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 99

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) and Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 99

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 99

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the line of scrimmage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the line of scrimmage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 99

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 99

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 99

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a fourth-down stop during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a fourth-down stop during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 99

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 99

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates a first down during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 99

Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates a first down during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 99

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 99

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 99

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 99

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 99

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 99

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 99

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 99

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 99

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rookie review: Tyrell Crosby made his first start on the offensive line at right tackle in place of Rick Wagner and was part of a unit that didn't give up a sack or take a penalty.

Wagner went out of last week's win at Arizona with a concussion. Crosby played 35 snaps against Arizona and all 57 against Buffalo.

Crosby's performance validated why he was drafted in the fifth round, even though the Lions were not looking to add an offensive lineman at that point. GM Bob Quinn said after the draft that the Lions had such a high rating on Crosby that he was too good to pass up as a high-value prospect.

East meets least: The Lions' performance against teams in the AFC East proves that it doesn't matter where teams are in the standings on game day.

They've beaten the first-place Patriots at home and the second-place Dolphins on the road.

They lost to the last-place Jets at home and to the third-place Bills on the road.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: Lions' early QB deal showed they're not afraid to set the market

The Detroit Lions were ahead of the game in an offseason when quarterbacks are dominating the draft and player movement by veterans.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK 7 3.0: How recent trades & free agency impact picks

Mike O'Hara predicts who the Lions will take with the 7th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft.
news

O'HARA: Williams bringing energy & production to Lions

Running back Jamaal Williams is here to work and bring the Detroit Lions the consistency and production he gave the Packers the last four years.
news

O'HARA: Goff comes to Detroit with a winning record on his resume

Quarterback Jared Goff is getting comfortable with his new surroundings, and how he fits in with the Detroit Lions after five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

O'HARA: There's a lot to admire about Matthew Stafford and his time in Detroit

The essence of what drove Matthew Stafford to compete every day he was physically able to in his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions runs deeper than any stats sheets or metrics can explain.
news

New Lions TE Josh Hill on Coach Campbell: 'You're getting the genuine guy'

New Detroit Lions tight end Josh Hill offered some insight into the character of head coach Dan Campbell.
news

O'HARA: Staley's role as assistant HC is more than just a title

Duce Staley's title of assistant head coach is not some ceremonial tag that was added to his duties as running backs coach as an incentive to join the Lions when Dan Campbell was filling out his staff.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Lions' offseason hires

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from all the Detroit Lions' offseason hires.
news

Spielman talks Hamp's involvement, roster building & more

Chris Spielman covered a number of Lions topics in a recent interview with 97.1 including Sheila Ford Hamp's involvement, roster building and more.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK 7 2.0: How trades could affect the picks

Mike O'Hara predicts who the Lions will take with the 7th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft.
news

O'HARA: Capers has experience working with new coaching staffs

Whether it's a rebuilding project, retooling or something in between, starting over with a new staff is a massive undertaking.
news

Anthony Lynn gives his overview of Lions' offense

Anthony Lynn touched on a lot of areas in his first press conference as the Detroit Lions' new offensive coordinator including the importance of the run game, tight end T.J. Hockenson's potential and more.
Advertising