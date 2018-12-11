O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Be ready. Stay ready.

Take advantage of your opportunity.

One of the things we learned in the Detroit Lions' 17-3 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Drama in the Desert Sunday is that players can enhance their status and help their team win if they do those things.

Zach Zenner was the most obvious example of a player who took advantage of playing time, but in addition to what he did as a running back there was a small play he made that went unnoticed by most people – except teammates and coaches – that showed the commitment players make to the total team concept.

Among other things we learned was that plugging offensive linemen into roles because of need doesn't have to result in a drop off in performance, and the value of defense for entertainment is in the eye of the beholder, and that cold hard facts show in the TV ratings who watches what. And it's not always the stars.

We start with Zenner, the man of the hour:

Run and tackle: What we all saw was how Zenner was the go-to man on the Lions' 75-yard possession to the clinching touchdown. Zenner gained all the yards from scrimmage on the possession, carrying seven times for 42 yards.

Zenner carried the ball on seven of the eight snaps. Pass interference was called against the Cardinals on one other snap.

The possession took up four minutes and nine seconds, and his seven official snaps were part of the 16 offensive snaps Zenner played in the game.

Zenner went back on the field after the touchdown to play on the kickoff coverage unit. It was one of his 17 snaps on special teams, and when he got to the bench he remarked to someone how he was glad he was able to assist teammate DeShawn Shead on the tackle that forced the Cardinals to begin the ensuing possession at their 25-yard line.