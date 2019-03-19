O'HARA: What we learned from the first week of free agency

If you expected General Manager Bob Quinn to mark time and not have the Detroit Lions as major players in the free-agent market, you were right.

But that was last year, when the Lions signed solid players such as Devon Kennard and Christian Jones but did not go after headliners who commanded big contracts.

What we learned from the plan Quinn and his staff executed this year and in others is that timing plays a significant role in free agency, and every year is different. Needs, talent pool and salary-cap space are key factors.

Among the other things we learned: small deals get done at the same time as big ones, and they can pay big dividends; for every ounce of optimism over a free-agent signing there's a pound of skepticism, mostly regarding the value of the contract; and a comment by Trey Flowers at his introductory press conference was an insight into what it takes to be successful.