O'HARA: What we learned from the 2019 NFL Draft

Among the other things we learned in this year's draft process: Darius Slay has stature; competition is on at tight end; and how Round 8 of the draft began before the sun went down Saturday night.

We start with Quinn, and his new comfort level:

The roots: It started last year with the change of head coaches – from Caldwell to Patricia – and the switch from the base 4-3 defense employed by Caldwell to Patricia's multiple 3-4. Make that extremely multiple.

There was a conversion process in personnel, as there would be in most coaching changes. And it wasn't just the numbers – 4-3 vs. 3-4. Caldwell had an attacking front. Patricia believes in more gap control, which requires more discipline and an emphasis on tackling and eliminating big plays.

"Very comfortable," Quinn said after the draft when asked about the evaluation process in the coaching change.

"These are the kind of players, defensively at least, that I've always known how to scout and grew up learning to scout for. When I came here in 2016, our defense was obviously quite different, in terms of the style, so I tried to adjust as best I could.

"When Matt came along, we quickly went back to his style. To be completely honest, I feel more comfortable grading and evaluating players for this system, just because I've done it so much longer."