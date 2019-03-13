O'HARA: Top 11 free-agent signings in Lions history

3. S Glover Quin, 2013: From Day One as a Lion he handled his own position at an extremely high level while directing the entire secondary like an experienced air-traffic controller. He never missed a game in six seasons in Detroit, and led the league with seven interceptions to earn a Pro Bowl berth in 2014. He was good on the field and in the locker room.

4. K Matt Prater, 2014: Prater's signing before Game 6 solved a kicking problem that had cost the Lions at least one game. He gave the Lions the best long-range clutch kicker in franchise history. The Lions seemingly are never out of field-goal range with Prater's strong leg.

5. Offensive line trio, 1993: It was the first season of free agency – and one year before the salary cap took effect – and the Lions splurged to rebuild the offensive line with three starters – guards Bill Fralic and Dave Richards, and tackle Dave Lutz. The Lions improved from 5-11 in 1992 to 10-6 and the old NFC Central title. It was an expensive investment that paid off in the win column.

6. MLB Stephen Tulloch, 2011: The Lions were building the roster with high draft picks and quality free agents to emerge from one of the darkest periods in franchise history. Tulloch was an upgrade at middle linebacker on the 2011 team that made the playoffs for the first time since 1999. Tulloch started every game in four of his five seasons in Detroit. Short in physical stature (he was listed at 5-11), he was long on production.

7. WR Marvin Jones Jr., 2016: In his first season as GM of the Lions, Bob Quinn had to acquire a veteran receiver to help fill the void created by Calvin Johnson's retirement. A 232-mile drive south on I-75 to Paul Brown Stadium is where Jones had shown big-play ability with the Bengals. In 40 games with the Lions he's been a deep threat for Matthew Stafford, with 151 catches, 16.8 yards per catch and 18 TDs.

8. DT Henry Thomas, 1995: He played only two seasons with the Lions, but he provided the sudden impact they needed. Thomas had 10.5 sacks in 1995 and helped the Lions win their last seven games to make the playoffs with a 10-6 record. He had six sacks in 1996. A change in schemes in 1997 made him expendable. He played four more seasons, including the last three in New England.

9. QB Dave Krieg, 1994: He started only seven games in his one season with the Lions, but he led them to a wild card playoff berth with his performance at a critical time. The Lions went 5-2 after Krieg stepped into the huddle after Scott Mitchell went out with a season-ending injury. In his 15th season at age 36, Krieg gave the Lions playmaking, leadership and production – 14 TD pass vs. three picks.

10. RB James Stewart, 2000: It's a narrow choice over Reggie Bush. Stewart hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark twice in his three seasons as a Lion. Bush did it once in two seasons. The Lions' running game disappeared in 1999, the year after Barry Sanders retired. Stewart restored it. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury in the last preseason game of 2003 ended his career.

11. Mel Gray: It's a special spot for a return specialist who deserves to have the rules expanded to include him in any list of all-time anything involving the Lions.

Gray was the first player signed by the Lions when the NFL adopted Plan B free agency in 1989. Under Plan B, teams could protect 37 players. The rest were free agents, and eligible to sign with any team.

Gray was the first player signed by the Lions when the Saints failed to protect him. It might have been the Lions' best signing under any system. Gray was first team All Pro four times in six seasons as a Lion.