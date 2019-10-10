O'HARA: The race is on in the NFC North as Lions prepare for first division game

"We're just a more connected team this year," Rodgers told reporters after Sunday's win. "We're enjoying each other more. We like each other a lot more. We hang out with each other. The locker room is a raucous environment, whether it's a Monday or whether it's right after a big win.

"I think guys really play for each other more. We have that chemistry with the leadership we have that maybe has been lacking the last couple of years."

But what's good for Rodgers and the Packers isn't good for the Lions and the other division contenders.

The race is on in the North. All four division teams are in the race, including the Lions with a 2-1-1 record coming off their bye week.

No one can count on getting any help in getting to the finish line first. That was evident in Sunday's games, with the Packers, Vikings and Bears in action while the Lions had the weekend off. The dream scenario for the Lions – one that was not unrealistic – was that all three teams would lose.

That didn't happen.