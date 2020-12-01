O'HARA: Stafford focusing on this season, not his future

"Obviously, I appreciate everything she has to say," Stafford said. "She's done a great job for us since she's been here.

"As far as my future goes past this season, I'll talk about that and figure that out later on. As for me, I've got a lot of work to be done as a team and as a leader. There's a lot to be done for the rest of the season.

"If I worried about all that other stuff ... that's unfair to my teammates, my coaches, ownership, our fans – everybody. I'm going to put my best foot forward and try to beat the Bears this weekend. We'll try to figure out all that other stuff down the road."

For the present, Stafford expressed regrets over the firing of Quinn and Patricia, but it was clear that he has enjoyed playing for Darrell Bevell the last two years in his role as offensive coordinator and happy that Bevell has been elevated to interim head coach for the rest of the season.