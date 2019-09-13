O'HARA'S WEEK 2 CHECKLIST: Lions vs. Chargers

Before the first hit, and even before the first snap, rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai felt the rush of adrenalin when he ran through the tunnel and onto the field with his Detroit Lions teammates for the start of last week's road game with the Arizona Cardinals.

This was the real thing – not practice, not a preseason game. It was a game that counted, and it was special.

When he settled down, Tavai played well in the 27-27 tie with the Cardinals, and there's no reason to think he won't continue that level of play in Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It will be a tough test for the entire team, especially for the defense with the task of defending against an offense led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers with a solid running attack for support.

Looking back a week, there were special memories in Tavai's first pro game.

"You get a little emotional," Tavai said this week. "You look at everything you sacrificed to get where you are. Nothing beats running out with the guys you worked your butt off with. All of us running out there – it's a great experience.

"Training camp, it's all hell. You're sweating and dying out there. Game time, we get to have fun and let loose.

"All I can think about is the excitement, getting ready to hit somebody – playing the game I've played for who knows how long?