O'HARA'S WEEK 17 CHECKLIST: Lions at Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not have known the name of the defensive end new to the Detroit Lions this year who was helping to make his work day miserable at Ford Field earlier this season, but he's well aware of him now from what he saw in that game and in film study since then.

Romeo Okwara led the pass rush in that game that sacked Rodgers four times and forced him to fumble away the ball twice in the Lions' 31-23 victory in Week 5. Okwara had two of the sacks and forced one of Rodgers' fumbles.

It was a highlight of the season for Okwara, but not the only one he can look back on as the Lions and Packers prepare for the rematch in Sunday's season-ending game at Lambeau Field.

A strip-sack by Okwara late in the first quarter forced a fumble that the Lions recovered and turned into a field goal. Okwara closed too quickly for Rodgers to react, forcing the fumble.

"I didn't know (he was there) until the last second on the first one," Rodgers said after the game.

Okwara has been a bright spot on an improving defense in an overall dismal season.

He arrived in Detroit unheralded after two seasons with the Giants when the Lions claimed him off waivers on Sept. 5. Okwara was primarily a backup with the Giants, playing 22 games with four starts and registering one sack.

His stock and stature have risen with the Lions. Okwara leads the Lions with 7.5 sacks, a half sack ahead of linebacker Devon Kennard, a former Giants teammate.

Okwara has been a good fit on a defense that lacks a premier pass rusher – a role Ziggy Ansah could have filled had he been healthy – but has manufactured 40 sacks. The Lions are tied for 11th in the league and have five more sacks than the Lions had all of last season.

Okwara didn't doubt that there was a place for him on the Lions' defensive line.

"I knew I fit the defense," Okwara said. "That's why they brought me here. Matty P (head coach Matt Patricia) knew what kind of player I was. That's why he brought me here.

"I think it fits me pretty well, the type of style I play. Just aggressive, physical. I like playing in physical defenses."

The coaches had to get to know him better to find out what they really had. That didn't take long. He was inactive for Game 1 and a starter for Game 2.