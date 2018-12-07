O'HARA'S WEEK 14 CHECKLIST: Lions at Cardinals

If there has been matchup in any game this season that should give the Detroit Lions a clear-cut advantage, it's their defensive line against the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line.

The development of rookie Da'Shawn Hand, A'Shawn Robinson playing up to his potential at tackle in his third season and the midseason addition of Damon "Snacks" Harrison as an anchor in the middle next to Robinson has made the unit the strength of the team.

While the Lions have been building a unit in the trenches, the Cardinals' offensive line has crumbled piece by piece. Five linemen who have started games this year have gone on injured reserve and a sixth, right tackle Andre Smith, was released after starting the first eight games.

The Cardinals are left with three rookies starting Sunday's home game against the Lions. And of the five starters, only rookie center Mason Cole has been a starter in all 12 games. Veteran left guard Mike Iupati was the last starter to depart. He went on injured reserve this week after starting Sunday's 20-17 win at Green Bay.

"This is probably the most I've seen." Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said this week when asked about the turnover in the offensive line.

While the matchup favors the Lions on paper, especially with rookie Josh Rosen starting at quarterback, it doesn't guarantee anything on the field. Green Bay had only two sacks last week, and the Cardinals were able to run for 182 yards. The running back duo of veteran David Johnson (69) and rookie Chase Edmonds (53) combined for 122 yards.

Veteran tackle Ricky Jean Francois spoke about how going against a rookie quarterback should be an advantage, but he added a note of caution.

"We go into the game, changing our looks up, just get on him – be aggressive with him – you'll start seeing that rookie side of him," he said.

"Don't get me wrong. There are reasons he got drafted with that pick (first round). We go out there and do what we aren't supposed to do – we end up getting 300 to 400 yards put on us by a rookie quarterback.

"As long as he's back there and has that offensive line, the running back (Johnson) and a guy like Larry Fitzgerald who's going to help him out, he should be good."