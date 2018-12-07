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O'HARA'S WEEK 14 CHECKLIST: Lions at Cardinals

Dec 07, 2018 at 07:23 AM
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Mike OHara

Columnist

If there has been matchup in any game this season that should give the Detroit Lions a clear-cut advantage, it's their defensive line against the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line.

The development of rookie Da'Shawn Hand, A'Shawn Robinson playing up to his potential at tackle in his third season and the midseason addition of Damon "Snacks" Harrison as an anchor in the middle next to Robinson has made the unit the strength of the team.

While the Lions have been building a unit in the trenches, the Cardinals' offensive line has crumbled piece by piece. Five linemen who have started games this year have gone on injured reserve and a sixth, right tackle Andre Smith, was released after starting the first eight games.

The Cardinals are left with three rookies starting Sunday's home game against the Lions. And of the five starters, only rookie center Mason Cole has been a starter in all 12 games. Veteran left guard Mike Iupati was the last starter to depart. He went on injured reserve this week after starting Sunday's 20-17 win at Green Bay.

"This is probably the most I've seen." Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said this week when asked about the turnover in the offensive line.

While the matchup favors the Lions on paper, especially with rookie Josh Rosen starting at quarterback, it doesn't guarantee anything on the field. Green Bay had only two sacks last week, and the Cardinals were able to run for 182 yards. The running back duo of veteran David Johnson (69) and rookie Chase Edmonds (53) combined for 122 yards.

Veteran tackle Ricky Jean Francois spoke about how going against a rookie quarterback should be an advantage, but he added a note of caution.

"We go into the game, changing our looks up, just get on him – be aggressive with him – you'll start seeing that rookie side of him," he said.

"Don't get me wrong. There are reasons he got drafted with that pick (first round). We go out there and do what we aren't supposed to do – we end up getting 300 to 400 yards put on us by a rookie quarterback.

"As long as he's back there and has that offensive line, the running back (Johnson) and a guy like Larry Fitzgerald who's going to help him out, he should be good."

This is one week the Lions should be better. With the emphasis on should.

Series history: The Lions have a 32-28 series lead with five ties. The Lions won the last meeting, 35-23, in the opening game of last season.

2017 Game Rewind: On opening day at Ford Field the Lions scored the last 26 points to overcome a 17-9 deficit and win. The Lions scored four straight touchdowns – a TD pass to Theo Riddick near the end of the third quarter, two more to Kenny Golladay in the fourth and an interception return by Miles Killebrew to finish off the scoring spree.

Arizona travel woes: The Lions have lost eight straight road games to the Cardinals. The Lions' last road win was a 21-14 victory in 1993 in Sun Devil Stadium.

Cardinals QB, Rosen rising: Rosen has experienced the ups and downs that are part of a rookie quarterback's learning curve. One thing he has learned is that everything – even the mistakes -- feels better when you win.

Last week's 20-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers was the high point of the season. Rosen's stats were not great – a 42.3-percent completion rate on 11-of-26 passing, but he made a couple big plays with his arm and legs.

He had a 33-yard scramble in the third quarter. More important was a 32-yard completion to Larry Fitzgerald on a third-and-23 situation that set up the game-winning field goal.

Rosen could laugh about how the run ended with a fumble. The ball went out of bounds.

"I was so close to getting that credibility (as a runner)," Rosen told reporters covering the Cardinals this week. "Then it fell out of my arms – like the ball."

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Meet this weeks opponents, the Arizona Cardinals.

HC Steve Wilks
1 / 29

HC Steve Wilks

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Josh Rosen Backed up by Mike Glennon
2 / 29

QB Josh Rosen

Backed up by Mike Glennon

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB David Johnson Backed up by Chase Edmonds and T.J. Logan
3 / 29

RB David Johnson

Backed up by Chase Edmonds and T.J. Logan

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Derrick Coleman
4 / 29

FB Derrick Coleman

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Larry Fitzgerald Backed up by Christian Kirk and Trent Sherfield
5 / 29

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Backed up by Christian Kirk and Trent Sherfield

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ricky Seals-Jones Backed up by Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips
6 / 29

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Backed up by Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips

Gene Lower
RT Korey Cunningham Backed up by Zack Golditch
7 / 29

RT Korey Cunningham

Backed up by Zack Golditch

Rick Scuteri
RG Oday Aboushi Backed up by Colby Gossett
8 / 29

RG Oday Aboushi

Backed up by Colby Gossett

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Mason Cole Backed up by Daniel Munyer
9 / 29

C Mason Cole

Backed up by Daniel Munyer

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Mike Iupati Backed up by Colby Gossett
10 / 29

LG Mike Iupati

Backed up by Colby Gossett

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT D.J. Humphries Backed up by Will Holden
11 / 29

LT D.J. Humphries

Backed up by Will Holden

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Chad Williams Backed up by J.J. Nelson
12 / 29

WR Chad Williams

Backed up by J.J. Nelson

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Markus Golden Backed up by Benson Mayowa and Cameron Malveaux
13 / 29

DE Markus Golden

Backed up by Benson Mayowa and Cameron Malveaux

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Corey Peters Backed up by Robert Nkemdiche
14 / 29

DT Corey Peters

Backed up by Robert Nkemdiche

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Rodney Gunter Backed up by Olsen Pierre
15 / 29

DT Rodney Gunter

Backed up by Olsen Pierre

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Chandler Jones Backed up by Zach Moore
16 / 29

DE Chandler Jones

Backed up by Zach Moore

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SLB Haason Reddick Backed up by Dennis Gardeck
17 / 29

SLB Haason Reddick

Backed up by Dennis Gardeck

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB Gerald Hodges Backed up by Zeke Turner
18 / 29

MLB Gerald Hodges

Backed up by Zeke Turner

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WLB Deone Bucannon Backed up by Joe Walker and Thurston Armbrister
19 / 29

WLB Deone Bucannon

Backed up by Joe Walker and Thurston Armbrister

Gene Lower
CB Patrick Peterson Backed up by Brandon Williams and Dontae Johnson
20 / 29

CB Patrick Peterson

Backed up by Brandon Williams and Dontae Johnson

Kelvin Kuo
CB David Amerson Backed up by Leonard Johnson and Quinten Rollins
21 / 29

CB David Amerson

Backed up by Leonard Johnson and Quinten Rollins

Paul Abell
SS Budda Baker Backed up by Rudy Ford
22 / 29

SS Budda Baker

Backed up by Rudy Ford

Ralph Freso/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS Antoine Bethea Backed up by Tre Boston
23 / 29

FS Antoine Bethea

Backed up by Tre Boston

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Zane Gonzales
24 / 29

K Zane Gonzales

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Andy Lee
25 / 29

P Andy Lee

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Aaron Brewer
26 / 29

LS Aaron Brewer

Mark Tenally
H Andy Lee
27 / 29

H Andy Lee

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR T.J. Logan Backed up by Brandon Williams
28 / 29

KR T.J. Logan

Backed up by Brandon Williams

Peter B Joneleit
PR Christian Kirk Backed up by T.J. Logan
29 / 29

PR Christian Kirk

Backed up by T.J. Logan

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Rosen is making his 10th straight start Sunday since taking over for Sam Bradford late in the Game 3 loss to the Bears. Rosen has a 3-6 won-loss record, with two wins over the 49ers and the one at Green Bay.

Rosen has gotten more comfortable under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback, despite playing behind the decimated offensive line.

"It's incrementally getting better every week," Rosen said. "I think Byron is slowly putting more and more on my plate without even telling me -- just doing it naturally. I'm excited in the direction we're heading."

There's a lot left to digest on his plate. In his last three games Rosen's completed only 32 of 65 passes for 390 yards with four TDs and three interceptions. He has a 54.2-percent completion rate for the season.

Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters this week how play-calling can help Rosen get into a rhythm.

"We've got to take advantage of what I call, 'Get on track throws.'" Wilks said. "The easy ones. The hitches, the slants and just being accurate."

Prediction: Both teams should be looking at this as a game they should win. If the Lions take advantage of their matchup against the Cardinals' offensive line and don't turn the ball over, they should win. It won't be a thriller though. The Lions have their own problems on offense, and the Cardinals can rush the passer.

Lions 17, Cardinals 16.

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