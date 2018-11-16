O'HARA'S WEEK 11 CHECKLIST: Lions vs. Panthers

Series history: The Panthers have a 6-2 series lead and won the 2017 meeting, 27-24, at Ford Field.

2017 Panthers-Lions review: The Panthers went on a 24-point run to take command of the game after Zach Zenner's one-yard run early in the second quarter had given the Lions a 10-3 lead.

Cam Newton threw TD passes to Christian McCaffrey, Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin in the rally, and Graham Gano kicked a field goal. The Lions made it close with two TD catches by Darren Fells in the fourth quarter.

Lions & Patricia, familiarity: Panthers head coach Ron Rivera sees similarities between the Lions' defense and the Patriots' defense he game-planned against when Patricia was defensive coordinator.

That would be expected. But Rivera sees similarities in the offense, too.

"I do see some carryover," Rivera said this week. "When you watch it, you see his fingerprints on who they are as a defense. You see some of the stuff they did when he was in New England having all that success.

"And quite honestly, I think I see a little bit of it on their offensive side as well. Some of the things that they're doing, you see what they're trying to do with their passing game.

"You see them mixing in Theo Riddick as a slot receiver, like in the vein of some of the guys that they had in New England with their slot receivers."

Panthers to watch, young and old:

RB Christian McCaffrey -- Age 22, Year 2, 5-11/205: Small package, big-time results, just getting started with a bright future.

The Lions saw enough of McCaffrey in person last season to see he has special talent, and what they saw on video in last week's loss to the Steelers shows how he's taken his game to a higher level in his second season.

McCaffrey leads the Panthers in rushing yards (579) and receptions (54), and is second in receiving yards (439). He scored all three Panthers TDs against the Steelers – one rushing, two receiving – to give him eight TDs for the season.

As a rookie last year, he scored his first pro TD on a six-yard shovel pass in the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Lions.

Despite his relatively small size, McCaffrey is a dynamic athlete. The Panthers had no concerns about size when they drafted him eighth overall last year.

"We watched him in college," Rivera said this week. "We know that the dude carried the load when he was at Stanford.