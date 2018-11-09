O'HARA'S WEEK 10 CHECKLIST: Lions at Bears

The NFL is a copy-cat league, and it isn't only offensive innovations and trick plays that coaching staffs look at and try to make their own.

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara saw the 10 sacks the Minnesota Vikings got in last week's victory over the Detroit Lions, and he expects the Bears' pass rushers to try to do the same in Sunday's game against the Lions at Soldier Field.

Amukamara was generally complimentary about Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his receivers when he spoke to reporters at the Bears' facility.

Not so when asked why the Lions' offense has been inconsistent. Amukamara referred to the Vikings' sackfest, and the overall impact the Vikings' defense had on the Lions.

"Last week, with the pressure that the Vikings put on them ... 10 sacks," Amukamara said. "I know our guys here are licking their chops and watching that film. I would say pressure, and their defensive backs (meaning the opponents) have really been sticky in coverage with them."

It's the nature of the offensive line that as a unit it toils in anonymity until something goes wrong. And when it goes as wrong as it did last week, that performance is going to be a reference point for the rest of the season, with replays of Stafford getting sacks or scrambling away from pressure.

The only way to change it is to play better, and the Lions have to do that starting Sunday. Otherwise, it's going to be another week of chaos for the offense – and more scrutiny for the offensive line.

For perspective, the 10 sacks allowed were an aberration for the Lions. And it would be the same if the Bears come close to matching that total, despite how well their defense has played in the first eight games.

The Lions allowed only 13 sacks in the first seven games, with a high of three in three games.

The Bears have 24 sacks, tied with the Lions and Cardinals for third most among teams that have played eight games.