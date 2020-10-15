O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 15, 2020
Mike OHara

Columnist

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone doesn't have to look back very far to see that the way this year's team has been built is similar to the 2017 team that made it to the AFC Championship.

The 2017 team was built primarily through the draft. The Jaguars won the AFC South with a 10-6 record and nearly made it to the Super Bowl for the first time. A 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship ended what had been a magical playoff run.

The 2020 Jaguars, who host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, are not Super Bowl contenders. They have a 1-4 record, with four straight losses after an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts in the opening game.

However, the Jaguars have assembled enough young talent in recent drafts to give optimism that better days are ahead.

"I love the guys we have on this team," Marrone said Wednesday in an interview with the Detroit media. "They play hard. I've had a lot of discussions with young players, not only just with the players we've drafted here but even with my past."

Meet the Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the starters for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Doug Marrone OC: Jay Gruden, DC: Todd Wash & STC: Joe Decamillis
1 / 28

Head Coach Doug Marrone

OC: Jay Gruden, DC: Todd Wash & STC: Joe Decamillis

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: DJ Chark Jr. Backed up by Keelan Cole Sr. & Collin Johnson
2 / 28

WR: DJ Chark Jr.

Backed up by Keelan Cole Sr. & Collin Johnson

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Cam Robinson Backed up by Will Richardson Jr.
3 / 28

LT: Cam Robinson

Backed up by Will Richardson Jr.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Andrew Norwell Backed up by Ben Bartch
4 / 28

LG: Andrew Norwell

Backed up by Ben Bartch

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Brandon Linder Backed up by Tyler Shatley
5 / 28

C: Brandon Linder

Backed up by Tyler Shatley

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG: A.J. Cann Backed up by Ben Bartch
6 / 28

RG: A.J. Cann

Backed up by Ben Bartch

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT: Jawaan Taylor Backed up by Will Richardson Jr.
7 / 28

RT: Jawaan Taylor

Backed up by Will Richardson Jr.

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: James O'Shaughnessy Backed up by Tyler Eifert & Tyler Davis
8 / 28

TE: James O'Shaughnessy

Backed up by Tyler Eifert & Tyler Davis

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Gardner Minshew II Backed up by Jake Luton
9 / 28

QB: Gardner Minshew II

Backed up by Jake Luton

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: James Robinson Backed up by Devine Ozigbo & Chris Thompson
10 / 28

RB: James Robinson

Backed up by Devine Ozigbo & Chris Thompson

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Bruce Miller
11 / 28

FB Bruce Miller

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Conley Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. & Dede Westbrook
12 / 28

WR Chris Conley

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. & Dede Westbrook

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Josh Allen Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson
13 / 28

DE: Josh Allen

Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Abry Jones Backed up by DaVon Hamilton & Doug Costin
14 / 28

DT: Abry Jones

Backed up by DaVon Hamilton & Doug Costin

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Taven Bryan
15 / 28

DT: Taven Bryan

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Adam Gotsis Backed up by Dawuane Smoot
16 / 28

DE: Adam Gotsis

Backed up by Dawuane Smoot

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Myles Jack Backed up by Dakota Allen
17 / 28

WLB: Myles Jack

Backed up by Dakota Allen

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB: Joe Schobert Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman
18 / 28

MLB: Joe Schobert

Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB: Leon Jacobs Backed up by Cassius Marsh Sr.
19 / 28

SLB: Leon Jacobs

Backed up by Cassius Marsh Sr.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB: Tre Herndon Backed up by Chris Claybrooks & Josiah Scott
20 / 28

RCB: Tre Herndon

Backed up by Chris Claybrooks & Josiah Scott

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Jarrod Wilson Backed up by Andrew Wingard & Brandon Watson
21 / 28

FS: Jarrod Wilson

Backed up by Andrew Wingard & Brandon Watson

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Josh Jones Backed up by Daniel Thomas
22 / 28

SS: Josh Jones

Backed up by Daniel Thomas

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: C.J. Henderson Backed up by D.J. Hayden & Luq Barcoo
23 / 28

LCB: C.J. Henderson

Backed up by D.J. Hayden & Luq Barcoo

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PK: Jon Brown
24 / 28

PK: Jon Brown

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Logan Cooke
25 / 28

P/H: Logan Cooke

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Ross Matiscik
26 / 28

LS: Ross Matiscik

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: Dede Westbrook Backed up by Chris Claybrooks
27 / 28

PR: Dede Westbrook

Backed up by Chris Claybrooks

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR: Keelan Cole Backed up by Chris Claybrooks
28 / 28

KR: Keelan Cole

Backed up by Chris Claybrooks

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Those discussions aren't restricted to what happens on the playing field. They also include life away from the game – finances, expectations, the transition from college to the pro game and may more subjects.

External pressures aside, the Jaguars have filled roster gaps with quality draft picks at numerous positions. They also found a gem at running back this year in James Robinson, an undrafted rookie who has rushed for 333 yards in the first five games to rank 12th in the league.

The Jaguars added three key players in the 2019 draft in edge rusher Josh Allen (first round), offensive right tackle Jawaan Taylor (second) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (sixth).

Minshew replaced veteran Nick Foles and went 6-6 as a starter. Minshew gave the Jaguars some energy and production, throwing 21 TD passes against six interceptions.

Although the Jaguars have a losing record, Minshew is on a similar pace to last year with 10 TD passes and four interceptions. He has improved his completion rate (60.6 percent to 69.9) and passer rating (91.2 to 99.4).

"The most important thing with that position is, does the team believe you can win with that player?" Marrone said. "Once your team believes that they can win with that player, then you're on the right path."

Allen and Taylor are promising players at key positions.

Allen had 10.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits as a rookie. He has two sacks and seven hits this year, despite missing one game with an injury. Taylor has started all 21 games at offensive right tackle.

The Jaguars used two first-round picks this year on defense – cornerback C.J. Henderson and defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson. Laviska Shenault Jr., a second-round pick, is showing promise of being a true No. 1 receiver.

Henderson has an interception and four passes defended in four games, all starts. He missed last week's game with an injury. Chaisson has one sack in five games.

Shenault, a versatile athlete who can be used in a variety of ways, has 23 catches for 270 yards and a TD.

