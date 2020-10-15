O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars

Those discussions aren't restricted to what happens on the playing field. They also include life away from the game – finances, expectations, the transition from college to the pro game and may more subjects.

External pressures aside, the Jaguars have filled roster gaps with quality draft picks at numerous positions. They also found a gem at running back this year in James Robinson, an undrafted rookie who has rushed for 333 yards in the first five games to rank 12th in the league.

The Jaguars added three key players in the 2019 draft in edge rusher Josh Allen (first round), offensive right tackle Jawaan Taylor (second) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (sixth).

Minshew replaced veteran Nick Foles and went 6-6 as a starter. Minshew gave the Jaguars some energy and production, throwing 21 TD passes against six interceptions.

Although the Jaguars have a losing record, Minshew is on a similar pace to last year with 10 TD passes and four interceptions. He has improved his completion rate (60.6 percent to 69.9) and passer rating (91.2 to 99.4).