O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Houston Texans

Watson made it clear to reporters after the game that winning is important to him, despite the current circumstances.

"We're just trying to stack wins," he said. "That's what we're trying to do each and every week. We don't look at the record. You're going to get our best bet. The other team better be ready.

"This is a big one. We're going to try to get the victory."

Watson showed his desire to compete when he ran through two Patriots defenders to reach the end zone on a touchdown run that gave Houston a 14-10 lead.

Houston also has defensive end J.J. Watt, one of the top pass rushers of his era. Watt has only four sacks, but he showed his ability to influence a game by batting down four passes at the line of scrimmage against the Patriots.

Watt told reporters how much he appreciated Watson's willingness to sell out on his TD run.