O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Buffalo Bills

The Bills won't have a mini-streak of two straight playoff appearances. A quarterback change was the key roster move and a primary reason for the offense's ineptness.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor was traded to Cleveland in March for a third-round draft pick. The Bills filled that spot for the future by drafting Josh Allen of Wyoming with the seventh pick in the first round.

Allen is talented but raw, and lacks a supporting cast that could make up for his inexperience. The offense ranks 31st in yards and points per game.

For example, wide receiver Zay Jones, a second-round draft pick, leads the Bills with 44 receptions. He is tied for 63rd in the league. Running back LeSean McCoy is next on the team with 29 catches.

The defense does not have a serious weakness at any level. It ranks first in the league in total yards, passing yards and points allowed per game.

It can dominant at times, as was the case in a 27-6 road win over the Vikings in Week 6. The Bills, who were 17-point underdogs, sped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and took the Vikings out of any semblance of a balanced attack.

The Vikings ran the ball only six times for 14 yards. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked four times, had one interception and lost two of his three fumbles. The Vikings' only points came on a touchdown catch by Kyle Rudolph with less than three minutes to play.

Allen, who missed four games with an injured elbow sustained in a Week 6 loss to the Texans, has been far more dangerous as a runner than a passer. He leads the team – and all quarterbacks -- in rushing with 490 yards, 7.4 yards per attempt and a team-high five touchdowns.

His inexperience shows in his passing stats – a 52.4-percent completion rate, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a 3-5 won-loss record in eight starts.