O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Looking at one game in the life of the Lions

1. On the line: One of the most important stats of Sunday's game is a testament to the impact the Lions' offensive line has. It allowed one sack – by Julius Peppers, of course – and it was the only time Stafford was hit all game.

He must have felt like a piñata the previous two games, with 16 sacks combined in losses to the Vikings and Bears.

With a depleted receiving corps, the offensive line played like it was on a mission, which it should have been. The running game got going early, and continued until Kerryon Johnson went out late in the third quarter.

"I've been saying it all year – whenever we're able to stay on schedule, it's huge," said tackle Taylor Decker. "It just opens up the playbook. We're able to run play action off it. You're on third and manageable more often.

"Everybody's seen it over the years. When you keep Stafford upright, he can make some plays. He's pretty phenomenal back there if you give him a little time. It's good to get him some completions early.

"We know we have a good group up front. We know we've had some poor performances on our part. At the end of the day, we know we have some good players up front who can play at a high level."

2. Catching on: There were some rough spots in the passing game, which should have been expected with the sudden turnover at the position, and Kenny Golladay had a couple on his own.

What Golladay also had were winning plays. He made catches that extended possessions and ultimately resulted in a 19-yard reception with 5:13 left that stood up as the game-winning catch.

Golladay had eight catches for 113 yards, and he had to work for every catch and yard. He was Stafford's only legitimate receiving threat.

"He did a great job," said head coach Matt Patricia.