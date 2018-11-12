O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions searching for answers after loss to Bears

5. Tate effect: Obviously, there's no way to prove this. And there's no disagreement with trading Golden Tate to the Eagles for a third-round draft pick next year.

But in the two games the Lions have played since trading Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay have not thrived as many expected. In other words, the targets and the catches and yards that Tate produced have not automatically gone to Jones and Golladay.

Tate, Golladay and Jones fit together as a complementary trio. Tate gave Stafford a receiver in the short zones who had to be accounted for because of his ability to get yards after the catch. That took some attention off Jones and Golladay, leaving somewhat more freedom on deep and intermediate routes.

They haven't seemed to have the same room without Tate. Time will tell if this really is a trend.

What's obvious now, though, is that the offense has no productive No. 3 receiver, and no tight end has stepped up at all as a receiving threat.

6. Kick start: Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed two field goal attempts and two extra points, hitting the uprights on all four kicks. After the Bears' fifth touchdown, head coach Matt Nagy had his team went for a two-point conversion – with a 32-10 lead before the two-point try.

The Bears got the two points on a pass to Trey Burton – who was wide open. I doubt if Nagy was rubbing it in, and the way to prevent would be to not let the opponent score. But given the margin at the time, it had the look of something one team would do in a training-camp drill during combined workouts between two teams.

Basically, it looked like the Bears were practicing a play against the Lions.

7. NFC North race: The Lions aren't mathematically eliminated, but they aren't in contention.

They have to play a good game, somehow, some way. Everything starts with that. Nothing else.

8. Strategy: I got a text message that said, "Why no timeout?" when the Bears ran out the clock at the end of the first half.

I thought the same thing. On second and nine from their 11, the Bears snapped the ball with 53 seconds and completed a pass for a one-yard gain, making it third and eight at the 11. They did not call time and the Bears ran a third-down play that let time expire.

Calling time would have stopped the clock. If the Bears had not gotten a first down and punted, the Lions could have called for a fair catch. Under the rules, they would have gotten a free kick from the point of the catch, even with no time on the clock.

Matt Prater is an elite long-distance kicker. With no risk of a return, it would have been worth calling time to get a shot at adding three points that would have trimmed the lead to 26-10 – as the Lions did on Prater's 52-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half.