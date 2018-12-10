O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Group effort leads to victory in Arizona

4. Cardinals' highlight, Fitzgerald: It's another dreary season for the Cardinals, who've had a lot of them in their existence. One bright spot came in the third quarter, when certain Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught a pass.

The crowd exploded in cheers, and Fitzgerald fired the ball across the field to the Cardinals bench.

It didn't mean much in the game, but it meant something in its history. It was Fitzgerald's 1,282nd career catch, the most ever by a player with one team. Fitzgerald is one of the all-time greats who inspires opponents who appreciate his place in the game's history.

"It's an honor competing against him, a guy like that," Lawson said.

5. Offense, takeaways

Personal protection: Matthew Stafford was on the injury report all week because of a back injury sustained from the pounding he took in the previous game against the Rams. The Cardinals have one of the league's best pass rushes, but the offensive line stepped up, giving up one sack and two hits.

Passing yards: The stats speak from themselves – 101 yards passing for Stafford, an average of 4.39 yards per attempt, and a long completion of 17 yards. Something is seriously wrong with the passing game.

Tight end: Levine Toilolo has been the only serious threat in that group in the last two games. He had four catches for 90 yards against the Rams a week ago and came back with two catches for 26 yards against the Cardinals. Meanwhile another misadventure by Michael Roberts – a clear drop on a third-down pass that would have been a first down.

6. Defense, takeaways:

Jarrad Davis: A big game by the middle linebacker – eight tackles, seven of them solo, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. His game is coming together.

A'Shawn Robinson: A young tackle who is trending up. He had eight tackles, a sack and two hits.