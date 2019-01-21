O'HARA'S MOCK 8: The first prediction

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is a wild card who could strengthen the Detroit Lions' hand – either to deal or stand -- with the eighth pick in the 2019 draft.

With the Lions standing at No. 8, a pass rusher is projected as the position the Lions will target in the first round of my Mock 8 1.0 draft – with a trade possible.

In a draft expected to be dominated early by quality defensive players, the talent pool for the Lions' first pick includes pass rushers Rashan Gary of Michigan, Josh Allen of Kentucky, Clelin Ferrell of Clemson and perhaps others.

Cornerbacks Greedy Williams of LSU and Byron Murphy of Washington are less likely choices for the Lions but potential options depending on who's on the board at No. 8.

Tight end, wide receiver, backup quarterback and overall depth are other needs that can be filled in later rounds.

Based on the current roster makeup, and in advance of free-agent signings that begin in March, a pass rusher is a priority for head coach Matt Patricia's defense. It improved steadily in the 2018 season, both against the run and in the pass rush.

The Lions had 43 sacks, tying them for 11th in the league, without an individual with double digit sacks. Romeo Okwara led the Lions with 7.5 sacks, followed by Devon Kennard with 7 and linebacker Jarrad Davis with 6.

There is more to come in the draft process, and more mock drafts, before the draft starts with the first round on April 25. This week's Senior Bowl, the annual Combine in March, pro day workouts and individual visits to team headquarters are ahead.

Murray's presence in the draft can impact the Lions in multiple ways.

If he's taken ahead of the Lions, it leaves a player available to draft at another position.

And if he's still on the board at No. 8, a quarterback-needy team such as the Broncos, Bengals and Dolphins might want to deal with the Lions to move up.

Mock 8 1.0 follows the format of previous years, with trades not allowed – even though trading in the first round for the first time in Bob Quinn's four years as general manager of the Lions is a legitimate option.