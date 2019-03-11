O'HARA'S MOCK 8 3.0: How Combine affects the selections

5. Tampa Bay Bucs (5-11):

Combine impact: There shouldn't be any major questions this high in the draft, and there are two on players previously ticketed for the Bucs. Offensive lineman Jonah Williams of Alabama came up short in arm length when he was measured, and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams has turned some people off because of a lack of physicality.

Bucs pick: DE Rashan Gary, Michigan. His Combine workout showed he means business.

Previous mocks: CB Greedy Williams of LSU, then OL Jonah Williams of Alabama.

6. New York Giants (5-11):

Combine impact: It's a chain reaction. Murray is tall enough to be drafted No. 1, and for Rosen to be traded to the Giants, who are no longer in the market to draft a QB here.

Speculation: They could be looking to trade down to recoup the picks they gave up to get Rosen. The Raiders and Packers both have two later in the first round. And somebody could be moving up to take a quarterback. The Giants are in a good spot here.

Giants pick: OL Jonah Williams, Alabama. The Giants have drafted one offensive lineman in the first five rounds in the last three years. They did well by taking guard Will Hernandez in Round 2 last year. Add a partner.

Previous mocks: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, in both.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11):

Combine impact: Another quarterback-needy team affected by the Murray-Rosen chain reaction.

Speculation: Reports are that the Jags will fill their QB need by signing a veteran free agent, with the focus on the Eagles' Nick Foles. So we go to the draft, where the Jaguars have other offensive needs at wide receiver, tight end and offensive line.

Jaguars pick: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa. He can run routes, catch and block. He'd look good in Detroit, too.

Previous mocks: Kyler Murray, then QB Drew Lock of Missouri.

8. Detroit Lions (6-10):

Combine impact: The top prospects performed well, and a few others did well enough to expand the top group.

What might have been three or four solid choices – not including Hockenson – has grown to a half dozen, at least. That leaves more genuine options for the Lions than they might have expected.

Some players to consider: Defensive end Montez Sweat of Mississippi State and inside linebacker Devin White of LSU had impressive workouts, as did Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell of Clemson did only the three-cone drill on the field. He looked smooth and under control in his movements. Ferrell and Sweat both had major production in college.