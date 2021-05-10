O'Hara's Media Mock Draft revisited: Who got it right

There were some other twists. Among them:

Lions play by play man and FOX 2 sports director Dan Miller had Sewell as his dream pick. His reality pick was Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle went to the Dolphins at No. 6, leaving Sewell on the board for the Lions at No. 7.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons tied Sewell with five reality picks but had none for the dream pick. Mike Stone, long-time morning host on 97.1, had Sewell as his dream pick and Parsons as the reality pick.

No quarterback got a reality pick, but three were dream picks.

Trevor Lawrence was the dream pick for Tigers play by play men Dan Dickerson (radio) and Matt Shepard (TV). Both made impassioned pleas for the Lions to offer Jacksonville too much in a trade to turn down for the first pick.