O'Hara's Media Mock Draft revisited: Who got it right

Our annual Media Mock Draft proved once again that dreams can become reality.
Offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon, who was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions, got the most votes in our mock draft.
Of the 14 participants, seven made Sewell their dream pick, and five made him the reality pick.
And one of them -- FOX 2 anchor/host Ryan Ermani -- made Sewell both his dream pick and reality pick.
That represents a strong commitment for Sewell on Ermani's part -- enough to declare him the 2021 Media Mock Champion.
There were some other twists. Among them:
Lions play by play man and FOX 2 sports director Dan Miller had Sewell as his dream pick. His reality pick was Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle went to the Dolphins at No. 6, leaving Sewell on the board for the Lions at No. 7.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons tied Sewell with five reality picks but had none for the dream pick. Mike Stone, long-time morning host on 97.1, had Sewell as his dream pick and Parsons as the reality pick.
No quarterback got a reality pick, but three were dream picks.
Trevor Lawrence was the dream pick for Tigers play by play men Dan Dickerson (radio) and Matt Shepard (TV). Both made impassioned pleas for the Lions to offer Jacksonville too much in a trade to turn down for the first pick.
Two other dream picks -- Trey Lance of North Dakota State (Rico Beard, 97.1 afternoon co-host) and Justin Fields of Ohio State (Lions Wire managing editor Jeff Risdon).
Two pass catchers had two dream picks: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of LSU (WDIV-TV anchor Devin Scillian and FOX 2 reporter/anchor Jennifer Hammond), and tight end Kyle Pitts of Florida (97.1 news anchor Tony Ortiz and WJR-AM 760 producer Nick Roddy).
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the reality pick for WJR-Sports contributor Steve Courtney, who had Sewell as his dream pick.
Ken Brown of WJR-AM 760's Mitch Albom Show and 97.1 mid-morning host Scott (Gator) Anderson went all in to protect the quarterback by making offensive tackles dream and reality picks..
Brown and Anderson had Sewell as the dream pick. Brown's reality pick was Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech. Anderson's reality pick was Rashawn Slater of Northwestern.