O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions at their best when they run their best

MINNEAPOLIS – Lions-Vikings Finial Thoughts: The Lions have played their best when they ran their best; NFC North race beginning in earnest and the Lions' bottom line; one thought to beat new kickoff rules and Random Thoughts – MVP push for Vikings' Thielen; life without Golden Tate; Lions on the road and sticking with my pick:

It might be a statistical anomaly, and it might be a meaningful trend, but there is a correlation between the Detroit Lions running well early and often and winning.

They played their best ball of the season in a four-game stretch – wins over the Patriots, Packers and Dolphins with a two-point road loss to the Cowboys – and they ran their best.

The running game was productive early on in those games, and rookie Kerryon Johnson broke some of his biggest runs thus far in what has been a promising beginning to his career.

Coincidence?

"I think there's definitely a correlation in those games," head coach Matt Patricia said. "When you can go out and run the ball in particular games, play well and control it with a play however you want to go about it – that certainly helps.

"Like I've said before, I've been in games where you may be going against the No. 1 defense, and the plan is to throw it as much as possible to control the game that way. Certainly, you want to have the flexibility to do that."

The Lions went 3-1 in a four-game stretch after starting 0-2, and they played their best ball – with wins over the Patriots, Packers and Dolphins and a loss to the Cowboys.