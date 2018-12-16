O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Davis speeding up his game

Davis on tanking: There are recurring topics on talk radio that are as predictable as the four seasons in Michigan. Playing to lose, supposedly for the benefit of the franchise, is one of them.

Why bother to play three "meaningless" games, with a 5-8 won-loss record?

"We sign up for a 16-game season," Davis said. "We're 5-8, 13 games. That's three more games. We've got to go out and play those last three games, no matter what comes from it. It doesn't matter.

"I'm not going out there. I'm not practicing. I'm not putting the time in each and every day to go out there and just lose on Sunday. That's not what I'm doing. That's not what I'm here for."

Four keys today:

Nothing cheap: The Bills have trouble scoring points – just 15.5 per game, second fewest in the league – so don't make it easy on them. Don't give them a short field on turnovers, and no big plays from their passing game. Make them work for every inch and every point.

Keep Josh Allen in check: That's obvious. He's Buffalo's only playmaker on offense. The Bills have problems on the offensive line. Keep an eye on Allen to avoid big runs, and get sacks that put the Bills in long yardage.

Start fast: The Lions can't risk another game like last week, when they had a 3-0 lead at halftime and made it 10-3 on Darius Slay's interception return late in the third quarter. Anything can happen in a close game, so don't make it close. With their offense, the Bills aren't set up to make big comebacks. Jump on them early.