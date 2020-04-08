O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 edge rushers that could interest Lions

Nothing has changed since edge rusher Chase Young of Ohio State declared in his Combine interview on February 27 that he is the best player in the 2020 draft.

In the eyes of most analysts who rate the draft prospects, it was true then, and it's true today.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said then. "I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game. I think I showed it."

Young showed it on the field in his three-year career with the Buckeyes, and it's recorded on video for scouts to view and analyze.

He is projected to be drafted second overall by the Washington Redskins – one spot ahead of the Detroit Lions at No. 3, and one pick after the Cincinnati Bengals take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick.

Young did not take part in any Combine drills, and the NFL cancelled all visits and workouts with players on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio State's Pro Day, scheduled for March 25, was canceled.