O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What we learned from Week 17 loss to Vikings

Question: What's the bottom line for the franchise for the season?

Answer: That can be summed up in what principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said at her press conference explaining why she fired GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia after a blowout loss to Houston on Thanksgiving Day gave them a 4-7 won-loss record. She referred to her comments late in the 2019 season, when a mandate was given for the Lions to compete for the division title and play meaningful games in December of the 2020 season.

"I meant what I said," Hamp said in the press conference.

Those are words to remember. The owner kept her word.

Question: Milestones. Defensive end Romeo Okwara, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and kicker Matt Prater reached milestones. Does it mean anything?

Answer: It doesn't change how bad the season was, but those players can look back on the season with a feeling of personal accomplishment.

Okwara got his 10th sack, making him one of only six Lions who've had double digit sacks since 1999.

Prater's 54-yard field goal in the second quarter was the 59th of his career of 50 yards or longer, the most in NFL history.

And a 43-yard TD catch by Jones in the first quarter gave him 50 for his career. He added another, on a 26-yard catch in the third quarter, to give him 36 TD catches as a Lion, the third most in franchise history.