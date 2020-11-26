O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What changed the game in Houston's favor?

Question: How much did the offense contribute to the loss?

Answer: The defense obviously wasn't blameless. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes. But the offense was a bigger part of the problem than a part of the solution.

The Lions committed three turnovers in eight plays on three straight possessions in the first half. The Texans had a fumble of their own in that series of misplays, but they managed to convert two of the turnovers into 10 points – the touchdown return by Watt and a field goal.

"We turned the football over three straight possessions," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "We put the defense in a bad position."

There wasn't much else to say.

Question: What stood out in the loss that has been part of the trends that have sunk the Lions' won-loss record to 4-7?

Answer: One is not being able to win home games. The Lions are 1-4 at home this year.

They've lost to teams with losing records – like last week's loss to a Panthers team that had lost five straight games.

The Texans looked great Thursday, but they were 3-7 going into the game and two of their wins were over a Jacksonville team that is 1-9.

And add to that the fact that the Lions have lost four straight games on Thanksgiving Day.