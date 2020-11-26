O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What changed the game in Houston's favor?

Nov 26, 2020 at 05:15 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Lions-Texans Burning Questions: The Texans pulling away from the Lions' early lead, the Lions' offense getting stuck in neutral while losing trends continue in a 41-25 loss in the annual Thanksgiving Day game:

Question: In spite of everything – including an interception return for a touchdown by Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt – the Lions had a 14-13 lead in the second quarter when the Texans took over. What changed the game so much in Houston's favor?

Answer: It was like the warmups were over and the real game had begun. And there was nothing new to it. We've seen it all season. The Texans did what other teams have done to the Lions. They got on a roll, and the Lions could not stop them.

The Texans had a 24-13 lead before the first half ended, and they continued to extend it until the lead got to 41-17 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.

That represented a 28-3 rally for the Texans.

The bottom line: It was no fluke. The Texans played better than the Lions.

Lions vs. Texans Week 12 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 27

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 27

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 27

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 27

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 27

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 27

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates with Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates with Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) scores. A touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) scores. A touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 27

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 27

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jonathan Williams (41) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 27

Detroit Lions running back Jonathan Williams (41) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 27

Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Question: How much did the offense contribute to the loss?

Answer: The defense obviously wasn't blameless. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes. But the offense was a bigger part of the problem than a part of the solution.

The Lions committed three turnovers in eight plays on three straight possessions in the first half. The Texans had a fumble of their own in that series of misplays, but they managed to convert two of the turnovers into 10 points – the touchdown return by Watt and a field goal.

"We turned the football over three straight possessions," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "We put the defense in a bad position."

There wasn't much else to say.

Question: What stood out in the loss that has been part of the trends that have sunk the Lions' won-loss record to 4-7?

Answer: One is not being able to win home games. The Lions are 1-4 at home this year.

They've lost to teams with losing records – like last week's loss to a Panthers team that had lost five straight games.

The Texans looked great Thursday, but they were 3-7 going into the game and two of their wins were over a Jacksonville team that is 1-9.

And add to that the fact that the Lions have lost four straight games on Thanksgiving Day.

There isn't any holiday cheer in any of those stats.

