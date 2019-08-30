O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Should Lions be concerned about preseason record?

CLEVELAND – Lions-Browns burning questions: A faltering offense in the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback battle, plays by a rookie receiver and the defense in a 20-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the final preseason game:

Question: Battle of the backups: It's the question of the night, and who was the winner – Tom Savage or Josh Johnson – in the competition to be Matthew Stafford's backup?

Answer: The truth is I don't know, and nobody will know until the roster cuts are made. That will give us the answer on who won the job.

Based on Thursday night's game only, Johnson had the clear edge. Savage played the first half and managed to produce only two first downs and one was on a penalty. The entire offense was terrible, and the offensive line didn't do anything to help him with penalties and giving up sacks.

It was a different story when Johnson took over in the second half. He got the ball out quicker, was a little quicker to run away from trouble, and he scored a touchdown on a run on first and goal that completely fooled the Browns' defense.

Johnson directed the offense to six first downs in the third quarter, and he led a second scoring drive that ended in his TD pass to rookie tight end Isaac Nauta.

Q. Preseason record: Any concern about the Lions' 0-4 preseason won-loss record?

A. Not really, although there were stretches when they didn't get much done. The loss in the opener to the Patriots, when they gave up nine sacks and got their only points on a field goal in the fourth quarter, was one of them.