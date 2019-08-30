O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Should Lions be concerned about preseason record?

Aug 29, 2019 at 10:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

CLEVELAND – Lions-Browns burning questions: A faltering offense in the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback battle, plays by a rookie receiver and the defense in a 20-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the final preseason game:

Question: Battle of the backups: It's the question of the night, and who was the winner – Tom Savage or Josh Johnson – in the competition to be Matthew Stafford's backup?

Answer: The truth is I don't know, and nobody will know until the roster cuts are made. That will give us the answer on who won the job.

Based on Thursday night's game only, Johnson had the clear edge. Savage played the first half and managed to produce only two first downs and one was on a penalty. The entire offense was terrible, and the offensive line didn't do anything to help him with penalties and giving up sacks.

It was a different story when Johnson took over in the second half. He got the ball out quicker, was a little quicker to run away from trouble, and he scored a touchdown on a run on first and goal that completely fooled the Browns' defense.

Johnson directed the offense to six first downs in the third quarter, and he led a second scoring drive that ended in his TD pass to rookie tight end Isaac Nauta.

Q. Preseason record: Any concern about the Lions' 0-4 preseason won-loss record?

A. Not really, although there were stretches when they didn't get much done. The loss in the opener to the Patriots, when they gave up nine sacks and got their only points on a field goal in the fourth quarter, was one of them.

Like a lot of teams, the Lions' starters played sparingly. A concern might be that the backups didn't play better. That could indicate a lack of depth.

Q. Defense: Rate its performance.

A. The Browns didn't play their starters, either, and they have some real firepower on offense. Having said that, the defense gets some credit. It scored the Lions' first points, forcing a holding penalty in the end zone for a safety that cut Cleveland's lead to 3-2 in the second quarter.

A third-quarter interception set up a touchdown, and another pick in the third gave the offense another opportunity that it failed to convert into points.

Q. First impression, Eric Lee: The Browns had third and one on their first possession when Eric Lee broke through from his position at outside linebacker to throw the running back, forcing a punt. How much does a play like that help a player make the roster?

A. Nobody makes the roster with one play, but that wasn't the only play made in the preseason by Lee, a third-year vet. He had two tackles for loss in nine games with the Lions last year, and he played for the Patriots in 2017.

He batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage later in the first half and was in on a sack early in the second half. Those plays don't mean he'll make the roster, but they didn't hurt his chances.

Q. Double trouble: Who were those guys making the defensive plays for the Lions on Cleveland's second possession? The press box announcer gave credit to two Lions on offense.

A. It was a mistake that happens often in the preseason. On consecutive plays, fullback Nick Bawden (46) and running back Ty Johnson (38) were given credit for pass breakups. The plays actually were made by cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye (46) and Mike Ford (38).

Lions at Browns Preseason Week 4 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns Preseason Week 4 game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland.

Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis before a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 85

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 85

Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) and Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) on punt coverage during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) and Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) on punt coverage during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 85

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 85

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mark Thompson (49) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Mark Thompson (49) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) hits the quarterback during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) hits the quarterback during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 85

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mark Thompson (49) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Mark Thompson (49) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) returns a punt during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Luke Bowanko (72) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 85

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Luke Bowanko (72) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Luke Bowanko (72) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 85

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Luke Bowanko (72) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) on special teams during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) on special teams during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) punts during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 85

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) punts during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Jerome Cunningham (86) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 85

Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Johnathan Alston (41) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Johnathan Alston (41) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Garret Dooley (58) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 85

Detroit Lions safety Andrew Adams (24) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) rushes the passer forcing an interception during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 85

Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) rushes the passer forcing an interception during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Johnathan Alston (41) intercepts a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Johnathan Alston (41) intercepts a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Micah St. Andrew (73) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 85

Detroit Lions guard Micah St. Andrew (73) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 85

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (78) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 85

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (78) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) intercepts a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) intercepts a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) intercepts a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamar Summers (21) intercepts a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 85

Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 85

Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back James Williams (12) hurdles a defender during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 85

Detroit Lions running back James Williams (12) hurdles a defender during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back James Williams (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 85

Detroit Lions running back James Williams (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luis Perez (8) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Luis Perez (8) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detriot Lions defensive tackle Ray Smith (61) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 85

Detriot Lions defensive tackle Ray Smith (61) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 85

Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson (92) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 85

Detroit Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson (92) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Johnathan Alston (41) breaks up a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 85

Detroit Lions cornerback Johnathan Alston (41) breaks up a pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 85

Detroit Lions Jonathan Wynn (69) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 85

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 85

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fan holds a sign during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 85

Detroit Lions fan holds a sign during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luis Perez (8) scrambles during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 85

Detroit Lions quarterback Luis Perez (8) scrambles during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 85

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 85

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 85

Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Cleveland. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Q. Travis Fulgham, offensive bright spot: The Lions' rookie receiver had a long catch in the first half that was wiped out by a successful challenge by the Browns, and a 17-yard catch late in the second quarter that gave the Lions their first offensive first down of the half.

But was he the Lions' offensive bright spot of the half?

A. Forget bright spot. Give him credit for one good sideline catch that didn't count, and a good catch and run that did count. He's shown some things in his bid to make the roster, but there were no bright spots for the Lions' offense.

The only other first down by the offense in the first half was on a penalty against the Browns' defense.

Q. Preseason bottom line: How would you evaluate it?

A. The answer to how well prepared the Lions are will come on Aug. 8 – in the regular-season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell discusses turning point in loss to Broncos

This week's Monday Countdown looks at head coach Dan Campbell's reaction to the roster issues, a turning point in the game and a bright spot for the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Campbell & Goff building a strong coach-quarterback relationship 

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Broncos matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got the message on where they stand in the playoff race and what they need to do to improve their status before they left the locker room after Sunday's road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell reacts to first win as Lions head coach

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Dan Campbell's reaction to his first win as head coach of the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions continue to compete hard as they search for first victory

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

O'HARA: Defense keeping Lions in games, looking to close one out

The Detroit Lions' defense has played some good ball at times this year, particularly of late. It just hasn't maintained that level long enough to win a game.
news

O'HARA: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

With only six games left, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not expect his team to exit the season quietly.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand with six games remaining in 2021 season

This week's Monday Countdown is a look back at what has kept the Detroit Lions winless and a look ahead at how they might break through and win.
Advertising