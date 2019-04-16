O'HARA'S 2019 DRAFT PREVIEW: Offensive linemen

One to watch: OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois: 6-6, 327.

Profile: A solid second day prospect, Scharping experienced the traditions of pro football growing up in Green Bay. He also benefitted from being coached in high school on a part-time basis by Bryce Paup, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played his first five seasons with the Packers.

"He really set a standard of excellence," Scharping said in his Combine media interview. "That helped going into college, and I think it helped guys just in their lives in general."

The weight program he began in high school showed up at the Combine, where Scharping did 29 reps in the bench press. He did not run the 40 at the Combine, or his Pro Day five days later, because of a hamstring injury.

Scharping put the lessons he learned to use on and off the field. After a 2014 red-shirt season he started 53 straight games, mostly at right and left tackle, with a few games at right guard.

His versatility and production were highlighted in the 2018 season. He played all 998 offensive snaps, scored a two-point conversion on a lateral and earned a $13,000 National Football Foundation scholarship. Also, giving up a sack in the opener against Iowa was the first sack he allowed since 2015, according to the school's stats.

Scharping's skill set and size likely make him best suited to right tackle, but that will be decided over time.

"Teams haven't really spoken about that," he said at the Combine. "Any position, I'm pretty good with."

Others:

Tackles: Greg Little, Mississippi; Tytus Howard, Alabama State; Chuma Edoga, Southern Cal; Dennis Daley, South Carolina; Isaiah Prince, Ohio State.