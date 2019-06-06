O’HARA: Roberts has room to grow while learning Bevell’s offense

As the bottom line on his first two seasons shows – 13 catches, 3 TDs – he has not met reasonable expectations.

This is an important offseason for the Lions’ tight end position as a whole to make it a productive unit as Darrell Bevell installs his version of the west coast offense in his first season as offensive coordinator.

Head coach Matt Patricia cautioned in his Wednesday press conference not to make any conclusions from what has been seen in the OTA and minicamp practices that have been open to the media.

Based on those practices, formations using two tight ends will be common in Bevell’s offense, with run and pass options. There also will be some with three.

“The thing about it is, we run multiple tight ends, multiple receivers, multiple running backs.” Patricia said, using multiple examples to get his point across. “We run whatever we have to. Right now, some of that stuff may look one way. It may not look that way (later).

“We’re not into contact. We’re not into big scheme situations. We just trying to evaluate the players we have. That’s the biggest challenge we have. You have to evaluate the guys who are here.”