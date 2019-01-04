O'HARA: Quinn leaving no doubt on Stafford's status with Lions

General manager Bob Quinn is leaving no doubt about Matthew Stafford's status with the Detroit Lions, or his appreciation for the injuries he played through for a large portion of the 2018 season.

Stafford will not be traded, and Quinn thinks the Lions can win a Super Bowl with him as the starting quarterback.

"Matthew Stafford is our quarterback; he will be our quarterback here," Quinn said Friday in his annual postseason press conference.

"Listen – this guy is a really talented player. Myself, the coaches, need to put him in better situations to allow him to use his skill set. Matthew is extremely tough. He's extremely diligent in his work ethic. He sets a great example for all our players, and really all of our staff on how to go about his business."

Asked directly if he thinks the Lions can win a Super Bowl with Stafford, Quinn replied firmly:

"I do. I do, yes."

Quinn also said the long-term contract extension Stafford signed before the 2017 season has no bearing on his status with the Lions.

One uncertainty that relates directly to Stafford is the search to replace offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, whose contract was not extended. Cooter took over as coordinator midway through the 2015 season and had a solid relationship with Stafford.