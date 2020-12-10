O'HARA: Packers' offense a tough test for Lions

Statistics do not lie when it comes to the Green Bay Packers' offense.
Their offense is as good as their statistics indicate, and the statistics are very good individually and as a unit. It starts at the top with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but it doesn't end there.
Throughout the offense – wide receiver, running back, tight end and offensive line -- there are no weak spots that the Detroit Lions' defense can exploit in Sunday's game at Ford Field.
It makes for a hard day's work if the Lions' hope to win a second straight game under interim head coach Darrell Bevell.
"It's a lot of stress," said Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. "It's very difficult. They've got a lot of talent at every position. We just have to expect everybody to do their job and do their job well on our side of the ball.
"It's hard when you have guys like they have at the wide receiver position, at running back, at quarterback. And obviously, they've got a pretty good offensive line as well.
"We just have to play good, complementary football at every level, every position."
Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin added something else he'd like to see when he spoke at his weekly press conference. He wants to see the energy the defense played with in the second half of last week's win over the Bears.
"I would expect nothing less than a bunch of juice coming out of the (defensive) room, regardless of Sunday," he said. "We're going to keep going forward here. Got our hands full. I don't need to go and take you through that. You guys know."
The Lions got a look in Week 2 at the offense that has been upgraded for the 2020 season by Matt LeFleur in his second season as head coach of the Packers.
The Packers spotted the Lions a 14-3 lead in their first meeting at Lambeau Field, then put their offense in gear to score 31 straight points to race away to a 42-21 victory.
The Packers ran up 259 yards rushing and 240 passing, and they did it with Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams playing a support role. He had three catches for 36 yards while playing a little more than half the snaps because of a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the next two games.
Adams has been rolling since his return, and so has the entire Packers' offense on every level.
Rodgers is fully dialed in to LeFleur's offense.
The 2019 season, when he threw 26 TD passes and led the Packers to a 13-3 won-loss-record, looks like a training year compared to what Rodgers is doing now.
The Packers have a 9-3 record. They rank No. 1 in the league with 379 points and second with 393.6 yards per game.
Rodgers has 36 TD passes, four interceptions and a passer rating of 118.9. By comparison, he was sacked 36 times last year and had a passer rating of 95.4.
Aaron Jones ranks ninth in the league in rushing with 754 yards, and he's No. 2 among backs in the top 10 with an average of 5.2 yards per carry.
Adams ranks fourth with 84 receptions, first with an average of 102.9 receiving yards per game and tied for first with the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill with 13 receiving TDs.
Robert Tonyan is tied with the Chiefs' Travis Kelce for the most TD catches by a tight end with eight. Tonyan has done it with half as many catches as Kelce – 41 to Kelce's 82.