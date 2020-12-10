O'HARA: Packers' offense a tough test for Lions

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin added something else he'd like to see when he spoke at his weekly press conference. He wants to see the energy the defense played with in the second half of last week's win over the Bears.

"I would expect nothing less than a bunch of juice coming out of the (defensive) room, regardless of Sunday," he said. "We're going to keep going forward here. Got our hands full. I don't need to go and take you through that. You guys know."

The Lions got a look in Week 2 at the offense that has been upgraded for the 2020 season by Matt LeFleur in his second season as head coach of the Packers.

The Packers spotted the Lions a 14-3 lead in their first meeting at Lambeau Field, then put their offense in gear to score 31 straight points to race away to a 42-21 victory.

The Packers ran up 259 yards rushing and 240 passing, and they did it with Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams playing a support role. He had three catches for 36 yards while playing a little more than half the snaps because of a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the next two games.