O'HARA: Lions need to strengthen run defense to improve pass rush

"You can watch a lot of our first four games," Flowers said. "The running yards were pretty crazy. If a team doesn't have to pass, then you can't get a pass-rush opportunity.

"And obviously, when we do get them in those situations, we have to be more effective all around – make them hold the ball for a little bit. When they hold the ball, make sure you get a great rush.

"First, we have to get them in that situation. Then we have to execute as a team to be effective."

The Lions have allowed an average of 170.2 yards per game in the first four games, and 5.2 yards per carry. Through the first four games, only the Texans (181.8) and Cowboys (172.5) allowed more rushing yards per game than the Lions.

The loss to the Packers in Week 2 and to the Saints in Week 4 were games when the rushing yards fit Flowers' description of "pretty crazy" rushing yards allowed.

The Packers rushed for 259 yards, with nine rushing first downs. They opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones, who had 162 for the game. The Lions sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers once.