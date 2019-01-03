O'HARA: Lang wants to continue career with Lions

T.J. Lang wants to continue his career with the Detroit Lions after an injury-shortened season, but some decisions have to be made, and not all of them are by him.

Lang does not expect to decide soon on whether he will return for an 11th pro season and his third as the Lions' starting right guard.

However, he told reporters this week that he feels healthy and has recovered from the neck injury that forced him to go on injured reserve in a season when he was limited to six games.

"As far as health goes, I think I'm good," Lang said. "I've been working out, doing everything I can off to the side. I don't think anybody wants to walk away from the game right after the season. That obviously takes some time to ponder and think about and talk about.

"I'm not going to make a decision one way or the other any time soon. I had a lot of time off. I've been trying to keep myself busy around here helping out in different ways with the guys.