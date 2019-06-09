O'HARA: Johnson showing speed, willingness to learn

He had 13 catches in 33 games over the other three seasons.

"They told me to run the ball, so I ran the ball," he said.

And he did that well, when given the opportunity. For his career he rushed for 2,635 yards and 17 TDs, with a career average of 7.6 yards per carry.

In 2016 he had personal highs of 1,006 yards rushing, 6 TDs and 9.1 yards per carry.

Maryland's football program was marked by change during Johnson's four seasons. He played in three offenses for four head coaches.

"It helped me to be able to adapt and learn," he said. "It just helped me grow as a player."

He'll have to grow in the receiving game to catch a role with the Lions. That's not uncommon for rookie running backs. Kerryon Johnson had a similar transition last year and proved to be more than competent as a receiver.

"There are a lot of fast guys out there," head coach Matt Patricia said. "The skill set is more than just speed. You can see his quickness, his vision as a runner, as a receiver. He has the ability to get out and catch the ball really well.