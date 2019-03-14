O'HARA: James hoping to further develop his talent in Detroit

The way James performed as a rotational tight end for the Steelers should allow him to take on an expanded role in the Lions' offense and bolster a position that was a major void in the offense in 2018.

James had 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns in four years with the Steelers. However, 112 of those catches came in the last three seasons.

James was only 20 when he was drafted in the fifth round out of Penn State. James was inactive for the first eight games, and he played sparingly in the final eight. He played all 48 regular-season games the last three years, dividing time with Vance McDonald.

James had reception totals of 39, 43 and 30 his last three years in Pittsburgh. It's likely he'll get more work with the Lions because of the lack of production and depth at the position. Michael Roberts, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, has 13 catches in two seasons and has not showed consistency. Roberts is the only tight end on the current roster who has caught a pass in a regular-season game.

James made it clear that he was not complaining about the way he was used in Pittsburgh. His opportunities were limited by the way the offense was designed, and by having the veteran McDonald ahead of him on the tight end depth chart.