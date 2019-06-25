O'HARA: How Lions have embraced 'next man up' philosophy

Background : Carey played 85 games with 12 starts in eight seasons as a Lion (2011-18, with just one game in 2018). A valuable utility man, he played cornerback, safety and even linebacker briefly and was an ace on special teams. Carey had two interceptions as a Lion and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown against Seattle in 2015.

Background : Johnson came in for a tryout during the 2014 offseason, expecting to head back home to New Jersey the same day. Instead, the Lions liked what they saw so much that they signed him to a contract.

Playing all 16 regular-season games plus the playoff loss at Dallas, Johnson gave the Lions an outside pass rusher who was quick off the ball. On a defense that ranked second overall in the league at No. 1 against the run, he posted career highs of six sacks, 29 tackles and 12 quarterback hits.

Background : The 2014 Lions had the makings of a playoff team (they made it with a record of 11-5), but the defense took a major hit when middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch went down with a knee injury in a Week 3 win over the Packers.

The next man up was Whitehead, who had not played a defensive snap in his first two seasons with the Lions but had been worked into the lineup in the first two games of 2014. He took over in the middle and was second on the team with 91 tackles. After 2014, Whitehead was a starter for most of his his last three seasons with the Lions before signing with the Raiders as a free agent in 2018.