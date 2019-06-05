O'HARA: How Fulgham fell in love with football

He was late to the game but fast – fast enough to become a starter at Old Dominion and get drafted by the Lions in the sixth round after five years in college.

Fulgham isn't exaggerating when he talks about playing every sport in the world. His parents traveled the world as members of the United States diplomatic corps.

Travis did not live in the United States until his family relocated to Virginia when he was a 14-year-old high school freshman. Before that, he lived in Jordan, South Africa, Egypt and India.

He turned to football when he changed schools after his sophomore year and discovered that Broad Run did not have a good basketball program. Fulgham already had played baseball and basketball – both sports that would help his hand-eye coordination in his new sport of football.

"The school wasn't focused on basketball," he said. "I had an opportunity to play another sport. I had an opportunity to play football and took it."

He liked everything about football – even the contact.

"I love it, really," he said. "It's part of the game."