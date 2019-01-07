O'HARA: Defense could dominate first round of 2019 NFL Draft

The top linemen in some order appear to be edge rusher Nick Bosa of Ohio State, defensive ends Clelin Ferrell of Clemson and Rashan Gary of Michigan and defensive tackles Quinnen Williams of Alabama and Ed Oliver of Houston.

Safety Deionte Thompson of Alabama and outside linebacker Josh Allen of Kentucky are candidates for the top 10.

Under NFL rules, underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare to the league their intention to enter the draft. The list of players accepted is made known to the teams on Jan. 18.

In 2018 an all-time high of 106 underclassmen were eligible for the draft. Of the 256 players drafted, 70 were underclassmen and five of them were taken in the top 10.

Based on their needs, wide receiver is one position on offense where the Lions could be most likely to take a player at No. 8. However, there aren't any receivers this year who rate that high.

The Lions aren't in the market to take a quarterback high, but they will benefit if Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins leaves school early, as reports indicate he will.

One of the teams picking ahead of them – the Giants at No. 6 or the Jaguars at No. 7 – might take Haskins and leave an extra defender on the board for the Lions to consider.

And if Haskins is still on the board, a team like the Broncos at No. 10 or Bengals at No. 11, might want to trade up with the Lions.

The Lions were 18th against the run, 19th against the pass and 18th overall in 2017. Those numbers improved to 10th against the run, eighth against the pass and 10th overall in 2018.