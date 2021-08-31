O'HARA: Decker entering 2021 season as longest-tenured Lion

"Oh yeah," he said. "I feel it in my knees."

"It's strange," he said. "We've got a really young team. When I first got here, we had guys in their 30s. Now we've probably only got a couple.

"I joke that I feel like I'm 32, but I'm not. I'm happy that I the guy who's still here. I want to be here and I want to be a winner."

Decker has become accustomed to change, both on the roster, front office and coaching staff in his tenure with the Lions.

"Change happens every single year in this league," he said. "It's inevitable. It is what it is. From the day you get in this league as a player, you're fighting to stay in that spot. You're fighting to keep that spot.

"We've had some really good energy around here. This change has been positive. A lot of guys competing out here, a lot of new faces. A lot of competition at every single position.