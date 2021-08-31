O'HARA: Decker entering 2021 season as longest-tenured Lion

Aug 31, 2021 at 07:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Age is a relative statistic, and offensive tackle Taylor Decker is a relatively old, experienced player on the Detroit Lions' roster.

He isn't the Lions' oldest player at the age of 28, and he's not the most experienced as he begins his sixth season.

But on a roster that has gotten dramatically younger overall under the new regime of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, Decker ranks as the most experienced Lion in terms of seniority with the franchise.

No player on the 2021 roster has been with the Lions as long as Decker, who came to the Lions in 2016 as a first-round draft pick from Ohio State.

Decker joked when asked about his seniority status after Monday's practice.

"Oh yeah," he said. "I feel it in my knees."

"It's strange," he said. "We've got a really young team. When I first got here, we had guys in their 30s. Now we've probably only got a couple.

"I joke that I feel like I'm 32, but I'm not. I'm happy that I the guy who's still here. I want to be here and I want to be a winner."

Decker has become accustomed to change, both on the roster, front office and coaching staff in his tenure with the Lions.

"Change happens every single year in this league," he said. "It's inevitable. It is what it is. From the day you get in this league as a player, you're fighting to stay in that spot. You're fighting to keep that spot.

"We've had some really good energy around here. This change has been positive. A lot of guys competing out here, a lot of new faces. A lot of competition at every single position.

"I've said it before, I'll welcome any change if it helps us win. We've lost a lot more than I'd like to around here. I'd like to see Detroit welcome a winner. Anyone who can help us win – any coach, any staff member, any player, I'm all for it."

Practice photos: August 30, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 39

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 39

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 39

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 39

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 39

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 39

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 39

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 30, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From Day One, Decker has said how much he likes how Campbell built his staff of assistants with former players who've also had coaching experience.

That feeling has not changed. If anything, Decker appreciates it even more after having gone through an offseason and training camp to bring the team to the brink of the launch of the regular season that is only 12 days away.

"They listen to what guys say," Decker said. "It doesn't mean they're going to roll with it, but they want to hear what you have to say as a player."

Decker appreciates Campbell's forthright approach with players.

"You've got to know where you stand," Decker said. "Him being the coach, that's what he should be. He shouldn't be BSing anybody, trying to make them feel good by stroking their ego.

"If you're supposed to be a a really good player, you'll play good for us. If you're a development player, I need to see you getting better every single day.

"If you're a fast guy, you need to play fast. He's not going to sugar coat it, and he shouldn't."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 27-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

O'HARA: Bullock looking for longevity with Lions

Randy Bullock would like to add another sizable link to the Detroit Lions' chain of kickers that is short on numbers but long on durability.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

O'HARA: Okudah learning the value of having a short memory on the field

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is learning the value of having a short memory as he is about to begin his second season with the Detroit Lions.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 24 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

O'HARA: Reeves-Maybin getting an opportunity to expand his role

Jalen Reeves-Maybin is getting more time at linebacker after being used primarily on special teams his first four seasons.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-20 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 19 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
Advertising