O'HARA: Davis' second season a stepping stone to lift his game to a higher level

The Lions closed out the season with one of their best performances of the year in a 31-0 win over the Packers. Davis had a big game, with seven tackles, a pass breakup, two tackles for loss and a sack.

It was his sixth sack of the season. Compared to his two sacks as a rookie, it showed how much he has developed overall.

And, of course, he wants more.

"I'm excited to work this defense so I can get better at it," he said. "I want to be more of a threat to the other teams we're playing. It's hard to block us when you've got four dominant pass rushers out there."

The way Davis performed against the Packers was another example of the attitude he brings to the game. The word "meaningless" is not in his vocabulary when it comes to games.

It's one of the reasons he is emerging as a young leader on the defense.

"It was special -- last game, finish out the season strong," Davis said. "That was our best game this year, defensively.

"Once (Aaron) Rodgers went down, it was sort of like blood in the water. Attack mode."

Davis sacked Rodgers on a play that resulted in a concussion that forced him out of the game. Defensive end Romeo Okwara was in on the play.

There was no intent to injure Rodgers, but Davis talked about his aggressive style.

"I love it," he said. "I love throwing myself around. Kind of reckless abandon – no concern for myself. No concern for him, either.