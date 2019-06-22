O'HARA: Cunningham mixes business with business

Cunningham was finally on the inside of the NFL tent, not a spectator of the grand show. It wasn't the start of a rags to stardom story, though.

Cunningham has fought a continuous battle to earn roster spots, and it hasn't stopped with the Lions.

Cunningham is one of five tight ends on the roster, and with the recent release of Michael Roberts the only holdover at the position from 2018.

The other four were added in the offseason – veteran free agents Jesse James and Logan Thomas, first-round draft pick T.J. Hockenson and seventh-round pick Isaac Nauta.

"I just feel like I fit in wherever the team needs me," he said. "That's for everyone in the room. We all come with the mindset that we take it very seriously. We all take our reps very seriously. We're all interchangeable.