O'HARA: Camp may be a grind, but rookie Brodric Martin loved it anyways

The Lions drafted Martin late in the third round out of Western Kentucky. It was higher than he was projected to be by many draft analysts, but the Lions were intrigued by his size. At 6-5 and and 330 pounds, he is a prospect who could develop into a dominating defensive tackle.

Martin knows there are parts of his game that he needs to work on.

"I need to work on my pad level a little more," he said. "I need to get lower. It's the nature of the game. The lowest man always wins.